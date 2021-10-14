Manslaughter Case Grows More Complicated As Trial Nears

As the case against a Lebanon man charged in the carjacking and death of an elderly North Haverhill man nears trial, court documents indicate a case of growing complexity around the victim’s exact cause of death and which statements by witnesses and by the victim before he died can go before a jury.
After a series of hearings this year on which evidence can or cannot be presented, a trial is currently scheduled for February for Brenden P. Harriman.
Harriman, 23, faces decades in prison after being indicted by multiple Grafton Superior Court grand juries on a slew of felony charges.
He faces a special class felony count of manslaughter with an extended term of imprisonment for taking advantage of the victim’s age and recklessly assaulting David E. Dickey, 79, by punching him in the face while stealing his Jeep; a Class B felony count of negligent homicide with extended prison time for causing the death Dickey while in the commission of vehicle theft; a Class A felony count of theft that also carries an enhanced penalty for taking advantage of a victim’s age; a Class A felony count of robbery causing serious bodily injury; Class A felony count of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury; Class B felony count of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury; and Class A felony count of theft by taking advantage of the victim’s age.
The extended term of imprisonment is in New Hampshire RSA 651:6, which gives courts the authority to consider the age of a victim and hand down a longer prison sentence for a defendant who commits a crime against someone 65 or older in an attempt to exploit a victim’s age or physical condition.
As his case pends, Harriman, who is represented by Sheldon Mirkin, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, is currently being housed in the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord, after first being housed on preventative detention in the Grafton County House of Corrections after his arrest in November 2010, following the judge’s determination that he is a danger to the community.
Dickey died Jan. 2, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Center in Lebanon, two months after prosecutors said Harriman punched him in the face with such force that it fractured his nose.
Authorities said Harriman assaulted Dickey on the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2019, a half-hour after his release from the Grafton County House of Corrections in a separate assault case against a 1-year-old girl in Orford in 2018.
Dickey saw Harriman at Horse Meadow Road and Route 10 and offered him a ride to Harriman’s purported destination in Bradford.
On the way to Walmart in Woodsville, prosecutors said Harriman threatened to stab Dickey if he did not pull over and get out of the Jeep.
Harriman punched Dickey after he refused to get out, they said.
After the assault, Harriman allegedly left Dickey on the side of the road and drove the Jeep to his residence in Lebanon, where court documents state he abandoned it.
In May, Mirkin filed a notice for potential defense expert witnesses.
On Aug. 31, Mirkin filed a notice for defense expert Jennie Cook, a physician from Ohio, who is expected to offer testimony and an opinion regarding Dickey’s cause of death.
In a motion granted by the court on Oct. 5, Deputy Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald filed a motion seeking to depose Cook for questioning.
He noted that Cook’s opinion regarding Dickey’s cause of death disagrees with the opinion by New Hampshire state medical examiner Jennie Duval.
“Based on the anticipated opinion by Dr. Cook, it is clear that the proposed testimony involves a complex issue into which the state should be allowed to enquire,” wrote Fitzgerald.
The state’s amended witness list as of Sept. 28 includes a total of 41 people, among them witnesses from Groton and South Ryegate, Duval, five physicians from Dartmouth-Hitchcock, a doctor from Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, police officers from Haverhill and New Hampshire State Police, deputies and dispatchers from the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, and law enforcement from Lebanon.
In June 2020, the court granted a motion by the state to enter into the case admissions by Harriman to Taylor Blackmore, of Lebanon.
Four months later, Harriman was indicted on a Class B felony count of tampering with a witness or informant.
After assaulting Dickey and arriving with the Jeep in Lebanon, prosecutors said Harriman told Blackmore to tell Lebanon police “that you picked me up in Haverhill.”
On Aug. 11, Judge Lawrence MacLeod concluded that Dickey’s statements to others are admissible for trial under New Hampshire rules of evidence.
He also granted the state’s request to include 9-1-1 calls made by witnesses, “excited utterances” by Dickey to police officers after the assault, and statements he made to physicians.
