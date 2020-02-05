Manufactured-Home Park In Franconia Purchased By Residents

Fox Hill Cooperative President Edward Peterson and Operations Director Victoria Staunches celebrate the purchase of their community, flanked by ROC-NH’s Zachery Palmer, far left, and Tyler Labrie, far right. (Courtesy Photo)

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Homeowners in Fox Hill Lane Mobile Home Park have purchased their 39-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 132nd resident-owned community (ROC).

Using training and technical assistance from the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s ROC-NH™ team, homeowners organized and formed Fox Hill Cooperative, Inc. last September. The cooperative then negotiated with the park’s owner, Joyce Fisher, and finalized the $725,000 deal Jan. 29 with a mortgage from the Community Loan Fund.

