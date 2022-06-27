ST. JOHNSBURY — A Northeast Kingdom maple syrup business looking to tap into a supply of migrant workers hopes to house them at a former manufacturing building it owns on Memorial Drive.
Joe Russo, the chief operating officer of Sweet Tree Holdings, appeared before the Development Review Board on Thursday seeking permission to provide employee lodging at 3606 Memorial Dr. Sweet Tree, based in Island Pond, has owned the 40,000-plus square foot building across the road from the Weidmann Systems plant since 2018. Its use of the property to this point has been the storage of maple syrup barrels.
Russo told the board that Sweet Tree is a large maple operation that currently does not have enough employees.
“There’s a labor supply problem,” he said. “We really can’t expand right now without additional help.”
The maple business boasts a 24,000-acre sugarbush and 500,000 taps. Sweet Tree acquired a former Ethan Allen plant in Brighton for its operations in 2014.
Russo said the federal program Sweet Tree wants to utilize to obtain workers is called the H-2A Visa Program. It’s a program that allows for the employment of foreign workers in agricultural settings. Russo said Sweet Tree is looking to hire between 20 and 26 people through H-2A.
The building in which Sweet Tree wants to house them was once a bustling manufacturing facility. Sweet Tree purchased it from Northeast Manufacturing Association which operated Northeast Precision there. The sign for Northeast Precision is still on the front of the building.
In terms of the building, Russo said it was well-constructed and the offices located there are “beautiful.” Sweet Tree expects to create a barracks-style sleeping area for the workers. There are already multiple large bathrooms, but showers will need to be added, along with washers, dryers and a kitchen.
The property is supplied by town water but has its own septic system.
Russo said the lodging location is necessary, but the workers wouldn’t spend a ton of time there.
“They’ll only be there to sleep,” he said. “During the day they will be either at the Island Pond plant or in the woods.”
At all times, Russo said, Sweet Tree will be responsible for its H-2A workforce.
“We will be responsible for these men,” said Russo. “The housing, the feeding, and we’ll be very, very closely regulated by the federal government and the state of Vermont.”
There will be no family members joining the workers at the lodging quarters.
Russo said the presence of the workers in the community would be an economic benefit. “They like to shop; they like to buy things and send them home,” he said.
The employment opportunity for these workers, said Russo, motivates them to work hard and not cause trouble.
“They are quite well-behaved because they like having a job where they can send their money home,” he said.
The need for the Sweet Tree workers could be year-round, Russo said.
DRB member Barry Waldner said he had done business with Sweet Tree in the past and was supportive of the business and Russo.
“They’re a top-shelf operation,” he said. “I’ve never found [Russo] to fail at doing what he’s promised to do.”
DRB chair Rich Lyons said the housing allowance at the property shouldn’t be tied to the property; it should be a condition that only applies to the maple business. If Sweet Tree ends its connection to the property, so too would the lodging allowance end.
“It lives and breaths with Sweet Tree Holdings,” he said.
The board voted 3 to 0 to allow housing at 3606 Memorial Drive for agricultural workers employed by Sweet Tree Holdings for up to 30 workers. The board limited the time to a period of three years with an understanding that Sweet Tree can request additional years to continue housing workers when the initial three-year period ends.
DRB members said specifying a timeframe ensures an opportunity for the board to assess how its working out after the initial three years.
Voting approval were Lyons, Keith Chamberlin and Waldner. A fourth member at the meeting, Elizabeth Emmons, abstained from voting because of a possible perception of a work conflict. She is an engineer with the Dufrense Group, which has a work connection to Sweet Tree.
The DRB permitting step is one of the items Sweet Tree needed to address in its plan to turn the Memorial Drive manufacturing facility into an employee dwelling.
Sweet Tree also must address wastewater capacity issues and obtain a certificate of occupancy through the state fire marshal’s office.
Russo thanked the board for helping Sweet Tree in its efforts to staff its maple operations.
“With maple, when the sap is running, you’ve got to be there,” said Russo.
