Maple Center Motel Property Purchase Effort Fails
St. Johnsbury Academy school buses are parked at the Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury. The property, owned by the Academy, was part of real estate negotiation that recently failed. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — An effort by a local group to purchase the Maple Center Motel from St. Johnsbury Academy failed.

A month ago it appeared likely that a group of four village neighbors, under the incorporated name Maple Hill Terrace, would be buying the former Hastings Hill motel property from the Academy.

