Maple Center Motel Property Purchase Effort Fails

ST. JOHNSBURY — An effort by a local group to purchase the Maple Center Motel from St. Johnsbury Academy failed.
A month ago it appeared likely that a group of four village neighbors, under the incorporated name Maple Hill Terrace, would be buying the former Hastings Hill motel property from the Academy.
Main Street neighbors Dan Hughes, David Roth, Todd Smith and Jerry Webber planned to buy the property and convert the space into a dozen large, high-quality, energy-efficient, market-rate apartments.
That vision is no more as the group announced this week that negotiations had ended without a deal.
“It was legal language we couldn’t work out,” said Smith, that caused the group to end the property purchase effort after about two months of negotiations. He did not share details of the language that derailed the deal.
The Maple Center Motel, at 151 Hastings Hill, opened in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur J. “Bob” (1908-1966) and Mrs. Lucienne Dubois (1910-2005). Some years later developer B.J. Murphy purchased the property. It was gifted to the Academy in 2008 by Murphy, and the Academy used it at the time as a place to house boarding students.
Earlier this summer, Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said the property had benefited the school with dormitory space over the years, but it’s been the hope of leadership for a while to house all boarding students on or much closer to campus. The space hasn’t been needed in recent years for consistent boarding, but it did help during the pandemic, Howell said, as a place where boarders with COVID could live isolated until the virus passed.
The Academy has had two recent Maple Center Motel property purchase negotiations, with both ending unsuccessfully.
As Maple Hill Terrace began its efforts to buy the property, an earlier announced plan by Rural Edge to purchase it failed.
Rural Edge Director Patrick Shattuck said early last month the organization couldn’t make the timing work to execute its option to buy the motel. He said it was the funding access timeline that worked against them.
It was the announced Rural Edge plan to convert the property into subsidized, affordable housing units that spurred the creation of Maple Hill Terrace LLC and the effort to see the property put to a different use.
At the time Murphy gifted the property a covenant restriction was put in place to bar its use as a commercial lodging business. Murphy Realty, currently owns a number of commercial lodging and retail properties.
Using the space for market-rate apartments faltered, at least for the Maple Hill Terrace group, and the men behind it are disappointed.
“We’re disappointed but appreciative of the effort from all involved parties,” the group said.
It is not known if the Academy has other interested parties in the property or whether they intend to officially list it with a realtor to seek another suitor. Efforts to reach Dr. Howell were unsuccessful by press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.