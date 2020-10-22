Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
STEWARTSTOWN, NH — Despite all-out efforts by North Country Chamber of Commerce, the 2021 GoNorth Snofest , scheduled for March 5th and 6th , is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, along with the personnel from the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, Division of Parks & Recreation (DNCR) feel that holding the event would not be in the best interest of the community. The North Country Chamber of Commerce fully supports the decision-making process and appreciates the need to safeguard the health of the town and surrounding communities.
