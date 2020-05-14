Mariann Sjolander Named Interim Director Of Diagnostic Imaging At Copley Hospital

MORRISVILLE — Copley Hospital recently announced the promotion of Mariann Sjolander as interim director of Diagnostic Imaging. Sjolander is a Danville resident and has family in the area, the hospital stated.
“We are excited to announce Mariann’s promotion. We feel the experience she brings as a technologist, the proficiency she demonstrates as a leader, along with her tenure at Copley make her a good fit for this central leadership role at the hospital,” stated Copley Chief Operating Officer Vera Jones. “Mariann has accepted this position on an interim basis for one year in order to gain the administrative and leadership experience needed for the position.
For the past 10 years, in addition to serving as a radiologist technologist, Sjolander has held a number of lead positions, including Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Administrator, and Lead Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist.
Sjolander is certified in various modalities of radiology including CT, Mammography, MRI and Radiography. In her previous roles as Lead CT Technologist and PACS Administrator, her responsibilities included training of staff, ensuring implementation of protocols, patient quality of care, as well as responsibility for accreditation through the American College of Radiology.
“As a radiologic technologist, I feel I have a good handle on the best and safest ways to use technology and examine patients. I feel this skill and knowledge has helped me grow and will prove to be a valuable asset in assuming my new position,” Sjolander said. “I have enjoyed the hands-on experience with my patients over the years, and the positive impact imaging has had on their lives.
“I look forward to working more closely with the radiologists at Copley and other medical professionals to ensure the best possible care is provided to our patients. This is a great opportunity for me to grow while working in a place that I enjoy working at.”
