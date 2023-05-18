EAST HAVEN — Voters will soon decide whether to allow cannabis retail businesses in their town.

On Tuesday, June 6, they’ll be asked, “Shall the voters approve the Sale of Cannabis in the Town of East Haven?” It is a ballot question with voting at the East Haven Community Building; the polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments