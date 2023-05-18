EAST HAVEN — Voters will soon decide whether to allow cannabis retail businesses in their town.
On Tuesday, June 6, they’ll be asked, “Shall the voters approve the Sale of Cannabis in the Town of East Haven?” It is a ballot question with voting at the East Haven Community Building; the polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The request for the townwide vote came from Luke O’Neill, co-owner of Simpson Brook Farm LLC in Waterford. The farm is a cannabis plant grower licensed by the state’s cannabis control board to grow up to 312 plants. Simpson Brook Farm is embarking on its second year of cultivation and supplies a dozen retailers throughout the state, including Northeast Kannabis in downtown St. Johnsbury.
O’Neill, a 2018 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate and current University of Vermont student one semester away from graduation, said Simpson Brook Farm is a family business, and the family feels that expanding into the retail market is an appropriate next step.
Setting up a cannabis retail shop in Vermont requires approval by a majority of voters in the town where the shop wants to locate. Several area towns made it part of their Town Meeting vote in 2021. One of the towns saying yes that year was St. Johnsbury, which now has two retail stores.
O’Neill missed the deadline to make the cannabis question part of the Town Meeting decisions in March but was able to request a special vote by circulating a petition in town; it required 5 percent of the town’s 216 registered voters or 11 signatures. He got 14.
Two of the names on the list are Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin, owners of Dirt Church Brewery at 1771 Rt. 114 in East Haven. It’s on their property - and more specifically in their church building - that O’Neill would like to open the retail shop.
O’Neill said he had gone to Dirt Church in the past and was familiar with the owners. He learned they were open to outside business interests in the underutilized church space, and connected with them about his family’s desire to find a retail location.
The O’Neill family decided it was a possibility worth pursuing.
“We (O’Neills and Dirt Church Brewery) kind of vibed in terms of our philosophies and in what we want to do,” he said.
Lindsay and Cronin said they are open to the idea but await what their town decides on June 6.
“I think it’s important that the town has a say,” said Cronin.
When they bought the two parcels on which their brewpub, party barn and chapel sit, the plan was to open the chapel for community functions. The 1867 church building, which they say is structurally in good condition, was given a face-lift and made ready to welcome people into the space for functions.
It hasn’t worked out that way, said Lindsay and Cronin, and paying the bills means considering alternative use of the space, including bringing in a retail business that will pay rent.
“This church is becoming a really expensive lawn ornament,” said Cronin.
Said Lindsay, “We were wanting initially to rent out the chapel as community space, but that has not happened in the three years we’ve owned it.”
Dirt Church Brewing is open to cannabis sales on the property, believing it could be a good fit, said Cronin and Lindsay.
“We’re not users, but we support the industry,” said Lindsay.
Both Lindsay and O’Neill spoke in terms of the agricultural benefit to the state by welcoming the cannabis industry.
“One of the biggest values in Vermont is the land and keeping the land open for agricultural use,” said O’Neill. The (cannabis) industry is employing a lot of young Vermonters, and it is keeping the land open.”
“This is a ‘green’ state afterall,” said Lindsay.
Among the benefits of the business that O’Neill said people should consider is his plan to offer marijuana to people who rely on it for medical purposes.
“Our dispensary wouldn’t be purely recreational; it would also serve the medical patients at a discount,” he said.
O’Neill said the reception to his plan has been mixed among East Haven residents.
“There’s been a vocal minority at the select board meetings who have not received it well,” he said.
Some concern had been raised about the lack of parking, but O’Neill said parking at Dirt Church is in the process of expanding. Cronin said 15 spaces are being added.
At the May 11 select board meeting, a cannabis commission was formed with Stephanie Wales, Chris Young, Celeste Mathewson and Josh Mathewson being named as commissioners.
Wales recently shared her thoughts about the Dirt Church property being used for marijuana sales in the newspaper. In a letter to the editor, she took issue with Cronin and Lindsay failing to follow through with the original vision of the property as a community center.
“When I think of a community center, I do not think of a brewery with an abutting marijuana dispensary operating out of a historic church,” she wrote.
She closes with the statement that the plan offers no local benefit to the town.
Lindsay and Cronin say they are taking a wait-and-see approach to the idea of cannabis sales in East Haven, and they support the outcome of the vote.
“This is not my battle,” said Cronin. “This is not my hill to die on.”
But she and Lindsay say there is a benefit to the community in letting another retail plan form on their property. Business growth benefits the tax base, they said. More people will be employed, and ancillary businesses that the dispensary would hire in support roles would also benefit.
O’Neill said he will attend an informational meeting set for 6 p.m. on June 5 at the Community Building to discuss his interest in East Haven for his marijuana dispensary. He said he also hopes to gather community members for an informal conversation prior to June 5, but he doesn’t yet have a firm plan.
Lindsay and Cronin said they know the idea of a dispensary at Dirt Church has raised concerns among some people, but they believe such a plan is worth considering. Cronin said they will continue to be good neighbors and add value to the community.
“We all have the same values (of strong community),” she said. “It’s just we probably have different ways of getting there.”
