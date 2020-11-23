Marijuana Shop Proposed For St. Johnsbury

FILE - In this March 22, 2019 file photo, Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary, trims leaves off marijuana plants in the company's grow house in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation to establish a new recreational marijuana marketplace, which voters overwhelmingly approved on the ballot earlier in the month, but differed in key details. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A local man wants to open a marijuana dispensary in St. Johnsbury.

According to the state’s new marijuana legalization law, retail pot shops can be opened in communities as long as they are approved by the voters. That approval would likely be sought through a question on the annual town meeting ballot in March.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments