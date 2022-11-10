LYNDON CENTER — Norman “Buzz” York, who served in the United States Marine Corps during the war in Vietnam, spoke at the Veterans Town Hall last month at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus. He spoke of a day when his company was sent in to break up an ambush.

Twenty-six from that Marine company were killed, their bodies covered in rain ponchos, dog tags on the corpses, boots sticking out lifeless. York shared the names of the men he served with and of the chaplain who came to speak to them after their comrades died that day.

