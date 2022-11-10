LYNDON CENTER — Norman “Buzz” York, who served in the United States Marine Corps during the war in Vietnam, spoke at the Veterans Town Hall last month at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus. He spoke of a day when his company was sent in to break up an ambush.
Twenty-six from that Marine company were killed, their bodies covered in rain ponchos, dog tags on the corpses, boots sticking out lifeless. York shared the names of the men he served with and of the chaplain who came to speak to them after their comrades died that day.
York enlisted in July 1967 and was discharged in September 1970.
For many years, he said, he didn’t talk about his war experiences, and it wasn’t until he and his wife and daughter visited the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC that he began to share.
At the wall of honor noting names of those killed in the war, York said he looked up the names of the men who died on that mission. Their names are in succession, as the thousands of names on the wall are ordered by death reporting of casualties, not alphabetically.
That day in Vietnam, the company was flown out in a helicopter to break up an ambush. It was about a month after they had arrived. The day, he said, is forever etched in his heart and soul: September 17th, 1969.
They battled for 36 hours.
“It was combat, it was really horrific, and that’s all I can tell you,” said York. By the time it was done, 26 of the Marines were dead, and more than 100 dead bodies surrounded the unit. He recalled what it felt like to take in the carnage, to see the bodies.
They took their comrades back with them in silence. “We just stood and stared, nobody was speaking.”
“It was 36 hours of probably the most trying time of my life,” York said.
The soldiers began unloading the gear, and their sergeant told them to just leave the work and go into their living quarters. York recalled seeing mail and packages lying on the beds of the Marines who had just died.
“It was so traumatizing to see the empty bunks with the mail piled up on it,” he said.
Shortly after, the battalion chapel came in.
“He walked in and everybody just sat there … you could hear a pin drop and then he said, ‘Peace be with you,’ and I was the first one to speak, and I said, ‘Also with you, sir.’ ”
The chaplain asked if they would like to speak.
“I couldn’t speak, I didn’t know what to say. I looked at the Bible he was carrying and I said, ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ ”
The chaplain shared exceptions to the commandment during war time, making references to the story of David and Goliath and more.
He said, “You young men are not murderers, you are soldiers, and you’re Marines, and after that, everything seemed to open up. We were all exhausted.”
“We stayed up and visited that night, and the next morning, a new day started,” said York.
He said, “We could hear the sounds outside, the guys making formation and all that stuff, and it didn’t seem like it was just a new day, it seemed like a new life - and we all had to learn to live in this new life.”
“For over 20 years, I never spoke a word about it,” York said, until 1991, when he was in Washington DC and he and his family visited the Vietnam wall.
York stressed the importance of sharing the stories, of veterans letting the words come from their mouths.
“If you don’t tell these things to your family, these things will die with you,” said York, stepping down.
Later, in an interview at his home in Lyndonville, York shared more memories from that time - when he was 21 years old, serving in the Third Battalion, Fourth Marine Association. Survivors of the Third Battalion have reconnected through “the miracle of social media,” York said, and stay in touch. They had a reunion in San Antonio, Texas in 2005.
On a private website dedicated to the men lost on Mutter’s Ridge that day all those years ago, the survivors and their families honor them. The site states it is “A Memorial To These Heroes, Our Brothers, Who Fell on Muter’s Ridge, 17 September, 1969.”
Photographs of the surviving members, L/Cpl Norman York among them, are pictured in their youth.
On the memorial website it shares details of the fateful day, “Upon landing at Mutter’s Ridge, we were met with two mortar duds. We humped around the ridge and it seemed that all hell had broken loose.”
“We won’t go into much more detail, but to say that ‘all’ men acted bravely and without any regard for their own safety is an understatement. Quite a few, in our humble opinion, deserve the highest award our country has to offer: The Medal of Honor.”
The names of the 26 men lost that day are: HN3 Joe Aly, L/Cpl James Betancourt, PFC John Chesebrough, L/Cpl Eddie Corsino, PFC Danny Cravens, PFC Dennis Denton, L/Cpl William Joy, L/Cpl Paul Lafreniere, PFC Michael McGinnis, PFC Jerry Rice, PFC James Slattery, PFC Harvey Williams, PFC Thomas Young, HN Leslie Aly, Lt/Cpl Jerry Barker, PFC Donald Kennedy, PFC Dennis Ferguson, L/Cpl James McGarrity Jr., 2nd Lt James McGarry, L/Cpl Ricky Meeks, HM3 Scott Smith, PFC Richard Starkey, PVT Erich Tidwell, HN Richard Turner, PFC William Waidman Jr., PFC John Walker.
York, reflecting on his lost comrades, said, “I was the oldest one in my squad,” at the age of 21. “Life was never the same.”
His Marine Corps enlistment was a year after he graduated from the St. Johnsbury Trade School. It was either you enlisted or you got drafted, he said, so he enlisted.
The trauma of being in war has colored his entire life, he said. Of those lost Marines, York said, “They revisit me, let me put it that way.”
Talking with other veterans in a book club and through his social media connections, has helped him, he said. “It really leaves some bad scars. For me, these are the worst scars, the emotional ones.”
The day he went to the Vietnam Wall, he said, “I just stood there and stared at it. It was like I was back there.”
He said his wife Ruth has gotten him through many tough times. They have three grown children.
Of today, Veterans Day, York said, “I’ve always said Veterans Day is for non-veterans because every day is Veterans Day to a veteran.”
