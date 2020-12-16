Marines Donate To Santa Fund

Dan Jackson, of West Burke, at left, and Commandant Robert Myers, of Lyndonville, members of Strong-Muller Detachment 1444 of the Marine Corps League, warm up a cold Wednesday morning with a donation of both toys and a check to the St. Johnsbury Fire Department's Santa Fund. The $239 check came from donations to coin buckets placed by the detachment around Caledonia County, Myers said. CED (Contingency Exercise Deployment) Detachment 1444 has been in existence since 2017, he added. The two members went from here to Newport to distribute more toys. Accepting the donation on behalf of the SJFD is Capt. Mike Pelow. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

