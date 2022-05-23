Hoping late last year to complete a key piece of financing by now and break ground this spring, the Balsams Grand Resort redevelopment team is looking at a delay, as well as an uncertain market and a possible impact by the new Granite Reliable Power wind farm that wants to expand the park’s buffer.
In December, lead developer, Les Otten announced that the nonprofit Provident Resources Group and Goldman Sachs had joined the project, with Provident agreeing to finance and own the new Lake Gloriette House hotel and convention center with a $100 million bond (a critical piece of financing in a total $200 million-plus first-phase redevelopment) that would be underwritten by Goldman and sold to institutional investors.
On Friday, Otten remained optimistic but said the current market that is now different from just a few months ago has brought a degree of uncertainty into the project.
“We’re not sure what the rising interest rates or the decline in the equity markets are going to do at the point where we go to market and whether there’s going to be a point where investors are looking for tax-free municipals or not,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a knuckle biter. We don’t know.”
Provident and Goldman continue to be partners and the pre-market work on the bond is expected to be complete in July, he said.
MuniCap Inc., the organization that essentially works for the county and is putting together the plan that covers everything from how the bond is issued to how it’s serviced and how the real estate is valued, continues to plug away, he said.
The development team has the draft reports from the CBRE Group, which is conducting the overall valuation of the hotel with Provident; RRC Associates of Colorado, which is conducting the viability of the skiing component of the Balsams; and the Kennedy Associates, which is assessing the real estate, said Otten.
“We continue to see strong interest in the real estate that we’re offering,” he said.
While it’s hard not to acknowledge what is happening in the world, the team remains at work and things could change for the better in the next four or five months, said Otten.
On Thursday, he spoke at the North Country Chamber of Commerce annual dinner about the recent months of economic uncertainties.
“It’s not very public, but we’re doing all this work and we haven’t hit any stumbling blocks other than I think we all have to acknowledge the markets are what they are,” said Otten. “That’s one of the risks that one bears.”
The team is confident that its work will be completed in July and will then be in a position to seek alteration of terrain permits, he said.
While a groundbreaking date is hard to project, the short end of it could be in 90 to 120 days if things are favorable, or, if the markets collapse and there’s a recession, the long end of it could be 18 months, said Otten.
“The takeaway for anyone who’s interested is we’re still going to work every day,” he said.
Noting that markets can turn around quickly, Otten said he doesn’t want to convey the impression that the development team doesn’t think the deal won’t get done in a timely manner.
“We’ll be ready when the markets are ready, ” he said.
Calls seeking comment left with Steve Hicks, CEO of Provident Resources Group, and representatives for Goldman Sachs were not returned by press time Monday.
As the project moves forward, a piece of good news is that the New Hampshire Legislature last week approved a $70 million infrastructure funding bill, $4 million of which will go to improving Golf Links Road, said Balsams project spokesman, Scott Tranchemontagne.
Currently a state road, Golf Links Road connects the resort and the Panorama Golf Course.
The plan is for the road, once upgraded, to be turned over to the Balsams, which would then pay for all future maintenance.
“As soon as our hotel financing is in place, we’ll start the work on Golf Links Road,” said Otten.
The Legislature also made a small amendment to clarify a law that will allow Coos County to issue the tax assessment district bond through a directed sale instead of having to go through an auction, said Otten.
“Auctions are generally reserved for bonds with guarantees that are triple-A-rated, but it’s not if there’s a buyer, it’s who will pay the best price,” he said. “In our case, it’s more like we identify a buyer and then negotiate the price, which we have always intended, but it needed to be clarified because the law as it was written had a conflict.”
The first-phase Balsams redevelopment entails an expansion of the Wilderness Ski Area; renovation of the historic Hampshire and Dix and houses; the new Lake Gloriette Hotel and conference center; a revamped golf course; Nordic baths, a retail marketplace, and fine dining and culinary offerings; and a Planned Unit Development for the future development of up to 4,600 four-bedroom equivalent lodging or residential units.
In May 2020, Otten announced an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposal to build a clean-energy resort and provide hundreds of jobs in what has been designated an economically impoverished region.
Wind Park
On May 11, Otten went before the Coos County Commission to voice concerns about a wind park buffer expansion plan by NextEra Energy, which in 2021 bought the 33-turbine Granite Reliable Power wind park that went into operation in 2012.
It appears NextEra wants to expand its lease rights beyond the scope of the existing lease in a manner that would prohibit the development of the Balsams project, and, most importantly, in a manner that is not required to ensure the safety of resort guests, he said, according to the commission meeting minutes.
Otten was notified on May 9 that NextEra had submitted an updated safety plan to the county without his input.
The issue revolves around icing on the turbines.
A new study indicates an ice throw of 1,150 feet despite an independent report concluding an ice throw of 837 feet, he said.
Otten asked the commission to not accept NextEra’s safety plan and to advise the company to work out a solution with the Balsams team.
In a 3-0 vote, the commission rejected NextEra’s safety plan.
On Friday, Otten said he doesn’t believe NextEra can do what it plans to do and said a previous agreement with the prior wind park owner, Brookfield Renewable Energy, had been worked out to everyone’s satisfaction.
