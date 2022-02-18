DANVILLE — Today marks the start of the 33rd year for Marty’s 1st Stop, and Marty says it’s time to move on… but not before making sure his namesake store is in the right hands.
Marty Beattie is working with his son, James, and daughter-in-law, Lyndsay, on a lease-to-purchase transition that will commence on April 1.
“For the community, this is probably the most positive route that this could go,” said Marty.
The busy store off Route 2 just east of Danville village has expanded over the years to become a small grocery store. “We’re one of the larger family-owned stores around,” he said, also mentioning the larger family-owned grocery store The White Market in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury. Marty’s has 38 people on the payroll.
Marty, 68, said he’s had opportunities to sell in the past and knows there would be interest if he sought buyers, but he has no interest in seeing Marty’s 1st Stop become something unrecognizable to him or the community.
“If a larger company buys it, it’s going to be their platform with whatever they do,” he said, referencing chain convenience stores like Circle K, Champlain Farms and Maplefields. “Most of them would not continue what I would do.”
Marty said he recognized that it’s time to figure out the future of the store without him in the picture. “With my age and some health issues it just made sense that there was something in place,” he said.
Informing his decision to keep the store in the hands of the family have been comments from long-time customers.
“I’ve had a lot of people say ‘whatever you do, don’t just sell out,’” Marty said.
Transitioning to a time when Marty is not working at the store is expected to take some time, he, James and Lyndsay all agreed while sitting in the office at Marty’s 1st Stop on Thursday.
“I’ll leave when she tells me,” he said, gesturing toward Lyndsay.
“There’s a lot to learn,” said James. “It’s going to take a while.”
“What’s more important to me if we’re going to go down this route is that I’m able to pass on what I know,” said Marty.
Lyndsay said she’ll need Marty around to “learn his tricks” to running a successful store for over three decades.
For Lyndsay it will mean a career change. She has worked as a physical therapist assistant for Dan Wyand P.T. & Associates for 12 years.
“It’s bittersweet to leave,” she said, “but I’m excited to do something different.”
The bookkeeping side of running a business doesn’t intimidate Lyndsay. She went to college for accounting before pursuing an education in exercise science. She is responsible for handling the financial details associated with the family farm on which she, James and their children, ages 8 and 12, live. In addition, she and her husband own rental properties that she manages.
Marty said he sees improvements with Lyndsay taking over the day-to-day operations of the store. She’ll be more visible to the customers and staff than he has been lately, he said, and she and James will offer a younger perspective to products people want.
“It’s going to take some young eyes to cater to what people are looking for,” said Marty. “Thirty years ago when I opened people were looking to get six cans of peas for a dollar and now people won’t even pick up canned peas. You got to stay fresh and I’m not.”
James, 36, and Lyndsay, 35, have lived at the seven-generation family farm for about eight years, moving in about the time Marty’s mother Catherine “Kate” Beattie died at age 93. It’s about a quarter of a mile from the store.
James has been working at the farm since he was a teenager, and has been running it since he was about 20. Currently, the farm has 110 cows with 18 more being added soon.
The popularity of Marty’s 1st Stop and its established prominence in the community offers a financially-sound future for James and Lyndsay at a time James is not so sure about the farming future.
“Margins keep getting tighter and tighter,” he said. “The fuel’s going up, grain prices are going up, equipment costs, all of it.”
Running a seven-day-a-week store and running a seven-day-a-week farm does not frighten James and Lyndsay.
“Both of us like business,” said James.
“We like to work. We’re not afraid to work,” said Lyndsay.
They also both appreciate running their own business.
“At least when it’s your business what your building is yours,” said James.
No significant changes are imminent with James and Lyndsay running the store, though they feel an upgrade at the deli would benefit customers.
For some items at the store, competition from online shopping services is felt, and Marty said, it’s likely to increase, but the personal touch of a food shopping experience will not go away.
“People want to look at their apples; they want to look at their avocados,” he said Marty.
Among the challenges to the store James and Lyndsay will soon be shouldering are staffing and supply issues. “The biggest problem right now is the supply chain and getting enough inventory,” said Marty.
Lyndsay said she’s ready for the challenge of running the store to the benefit of her, James, Marty and the community.
“It’s going to feel good to carry on the tradition, the family tradition and be able to serve the community like Marty has done for years,” said Lyndsey.
