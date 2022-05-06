A legislative bill that takes aim at school mascot names in Vermont could impact traditional team names locally.
The Lyndon Institute Vikings and the Lake Region Rangers may be formidable foes on the track, field, trail or court, but time will tell if they’re a match for S.139.
The bill originated in the Senate and crossed over to the House of Representatives in March. S.139 received preliminary approval in the House on Thursday by a 96-47 margin and passed on a voice vote Friday.
As proposed, the bill seeks to “prohibit a public school from having or adopting a name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to a racial or ethnic group, individual, custom, or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, or team name of the school.”
A roll call of the House vote shows that results fell mostly along major party lines with the majority of “yeas” from Democrats and the majority of “nays” from the Republicans. The only Republican NEK representative to vote in favor of it Thursday was John Kascenska, of Burke. He said he voted to support the bill “based on the intent of the overall bill which is to provide model policy and process guidance for school boards at the local level to use in order to better address any discriminatory branding issues that may be in place.”
The most shared objection to the bill, said Republican Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, was the state’s intervention on what should be a local issue.
“The approach in S.139 feels top-down and a strike at local control,” said Rep. Scott Beck, a Republican from St. Johnsbury.
The issue of mascots that are perceived to be racist or discriminatory has been a topic of national conversation of late (Washington Redskins), and one that’s hit closer to home as Danville recently dropped its Indians mascot and changed to Bears. Rep. Henry Pearl, a Democrat who lives in Danville, voted in favor of the proposed legislation.
Language in the bill beneath a section called Legislative intent states, “It is the intent of the General Assembly to ensure that all Vermont schools provide positive and inclusive learning environments for all students by eliminating the use of discriminatory school branding, which undermines the educational experiences of members of all communities and perpetuates negative stereotypes.”
The bill would require the Vermont Secretary of Education, with input from the Vermont School Board’s Association, to develop a nondiscriminatory school branding policy, which rejects branding that “directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions, or other characteristics that are specific to either: (A) the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity of any person or group of persons; or (B) any person, group of persons, or organization associated with the repression of others.”
According to the bill, anyone can complain about a school’s branding, first by going to the local board, and if not satisfied with the outcome there, they may appeal to the Secretary of Education.
The appeal process that puts ultimate decision-making in the hands of state officials is something Feltus said she couldn’t support.
“I just think it’s overreach as far as the state is concerned, making the state an appeal venue,” said Rep. Feltus. “Any individual can go to the school then someone can appeal to the state agency of education, and I think that’s just crazy … I think it should be a local issue.”
With Danville changing its mascot in December, there are no schools in the Northeast Kingdom where one could argue racial or discriminatory mascots exist, but the language of the bill could lead to conversations at other schools where people groups are mascots.
Those include the Lyndon Institute Vikings and the Lake Region Rangers, though LI is an independent school.
Feltus said it’s possible that someone could try to challenge Vikings as a mascot, and it’s possible that the interpretation of the language in the bill could make the mascot susceptible.
LI Head of School Twiladawn Perry who graduated from LI, began teaching there in 1991 and has been leading the school for five years, said she’s never heard a complaint about Vikings as a mascot.
Likewise, Feltus, in her many years of service as a state representative to the communities served by LI and in municipal governance within the town the school is located, said she’s never heard a concern over the mascot.
If the name Vikings was challenged it would be problematic in multiple ways, said Perry.
“I think that if it comes up it will be incredibly divisive to our community,” she said. “We would have a number of alumni who would be really angry.”
The other issue for LI would be the costs associated if the school had to rebrand.
“When you think about what a school goes through for rebranding it’s not cheap; it’s not just a matter of saying ‘we’re going to change the name.’”
She referenced the new floor in Alumni Gymnasium, which prominently features profiles of a man Viking and a female Viking.
“We would have to redo the whole floor,” she said.
Perry said she didn’t know the history of how LI came to make Vikings its mascot but believes the connection dates back to the 1930s. The school was founded in 1867.
She said she can see no current concern with cultural misappropriation of a Viking. “I have yet to meet somebody who identifies as Viking,” she said.
Perry said school officials will need to consider forming a policy that would address any mascot concerns that could arise, but at this point no change is contemplated.
“There’s no attempt to proactively start to change our mascot,” she said.
At Lake Region, Principal Andrew Messier also said school officials may need to consider the Rangers mascot.
He doesn’t know how Rangers came to be the chosen mascot for the school, but it’s been part of the school since its beginning in 1967. He suspects Rangers is in reference to Roger’s Rangers, frontiersmen who fought during the French and Indian War, named after Robert Rogers. The school’s crest features a profile of what Messier said is a “Davy Crockett-looking man” in a coonskin cap.
Never has Messier heard a complaint about the name Rangers. “We’ve had people question ‘Lady Rangers’ but no one has said anything about the Rangers,” he said.
Gaining an understanding of the history of the school’s choice of Rangers as a mascot and an accurate historical account of the people from which the name is derived will be an important exercise, Messier said.
“It made me pause and wonder if this has any historical piece where it does connect to something that wouldn’t pass (the concerns of the legislation),” said Messier. “Obviously there were battles… how does one interpret this?”
Local Representatives Voting ‘Yea’ To Support S.139
Rep. Scott Campbell, (D) of St. Johnsbury
Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, (D) of Bradford
Rep. John Kascenska, (R) of Burke
Rep. Henry Pearl, (D) of Danville
Rep. Katherine Sims, (D) of Craftsbury
Rep. Chip Troiano, (D) of Stannard
Local Representatives Voting ‘Nay’ To Oppose S.139
Rep. Scott Beck, (R) of St. Johnsbury
Rep. Marty Feltus, (R) of Lyndon
Rep. Mark Higley, (R) of Lowell
Rep. Larry Labor, (R) of Morgan
Rep. Paul Lefebvre, (I) of Newark
Rep. Michael Marcotte, (R) of Coventry
Rep. Marcia Martel, (R) of Waterford
Rep. Woody Page, (R) of Newport City
Rep. Joseph Parsons, (R) of Newbury
Rep. Brian Smith, (R) of Derby
Rep. Vicki Strong, (R) of Albany
Rep. Terri Williams, (R) of Granby
The bill next goes to Gov. Phil Scott for his signature or a veto.
"Hill Topper" could refer to the Globalist Elitists who live on the tops of hills who try to control the rest by injecting their slave maker anti USA policies into that school under the guise of equality and progressivism, That is as racist as it comes. The intent of the rule is to destroy tradition and community. Period. It has nothing to do with anything else despite what they say
"Hill Topper" could refer to the Globalist Elitists that inject their slave maker anit USA policies into that school under the guise of equality and progressivism, that is as racist as it comes. The intent of the rule is to destroy tradition and community. Period. It has nothing to do with anything else despite what they say.
"vanguish"?
