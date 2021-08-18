Mask Concerns Voiced At LI Parents Meeting

Lyndon Institute held a back-to-school meeting for parents on Tuesday.
Ten people gathered together in the 650-seat Alumni Auditorium to get answers from Head of School Twiladawn Perry and COO Mike Lowe.
Attendance was light, but interest in masks and vaccinations was high.
A handful of people challenged the school’s mask mandate to start the school year. Barring changes, LI will require staff and students to wear masks indoors at all times when classes resume on Monday.
Kasey Talbot, the mother of an incoming senior, said her son stayed home and learned remotely last year because of mask distress. However, there are hands-on graphic arts classes he cannot take virtually.
“What I want to know is, is my son going to be able to come back to school for his senior year and experience it as all the kid should be able to,” she said. “I’m trying to find out: Can we live with what the requirements are going to be, and allow him to attend this year? Or is he stuck in his bedroom again for his senior year?”
Meanwhile, another man who would not give his name, but who said his four children are LI alumni, disagreed strongly with the mask mandate. He said his children struggled with social development, and worried masks would exacerbate problems for current students.
“They have done studies on the social development with the masks, where the kids are 20% retarded from where they should be because of the masks,” he said.
LI will follow a three-tier color-coded mask system: Red (masks at all times) in times of high transmission, yellow (masks during class/advisory/) in moderate transmission, and green (no masks required) in low transmission.
If 80% of students are vaccinated, LI will default to green status.
It is unclear what percentage of LI’s 450 students have received their shots to date. A recent survey of 150 students showed that 67.5% had been vaccinated.
Perry said the mask policy was based on state Agency of Education guidelines. She said the school day included built-in mask breaks for students.
Incoming junior Felicity Perreault said mask mandates were not a significant barrier to socialization. Last year, she said, students spent significant time socializing without masks (at lunch and outdoors) and with masks (in class and elsewhere).
“I had a lot of time to socialize,” she said.
The strongest push-back came from a parent who would not give her name. She denied the existence of COVID-19, called the pandemic “bologna,” and left the room after Lowe spoke in support of in-school vaccination clinics (LI has no plans to host one but other Northeast Kingdom schools will).
“It’s all a bunch of lies,” she said to school administrators.
Afterward, Perry expressed surprise at the meager turnout. Talbot was harsher in her assessment of the small crowd.
“I am disgusted there weren’t more people here,” she said. “But I’m not surprised. Because that’s the way things are now. People are told how it’s going to be, and they just say OK.”
Either way, Perry and Lowe felt it was important to meet in person with concerned community members.
“I am not surprised at the concerns that were voiced,” Perry said. “The purpose for holding the meeting was to allow people to face-to-face voice their opinions and for us to say this is what we are doing.”
Lowe said the school district did its best to address everyone’s concerns, especially on the mask issue.
“I think people want to live in this black and white world where it’s all or nothing, and that’s really tough with this,” he said, noting the school has a duty to protect the public health, but also support the social-emotional development of students. “The middle area is always tougher because it’s ambiguous. It’s where you make judgment calls. You do your best to satisfy people where they are on all parts of the spectrum.”
