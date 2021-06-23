NEWPORT CITY — Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout has reaffirmed her March ruling that businessman, Andre Desautels violated Vermont’s emergency mask mandate in his former Main Street print shop during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan told the judge he is seeking damages of $850 from Desautels, saying he is seeking a lenient penalty because the pandemic emergency is over and the state is ready to move on.
The decision signed Monday and issued Wednesday to reporters sets the stage for Thursday’s hearing on whether Desautels should pay a penalty for refusing to wear a mask at work in violation of Gov. Phil Scott’s former emergency orders restricting business operations.
The attorney general and Desautels agreed in writing in a document filed with the judge that the state has no evidence that anyone caught COVID-19 at the print shop or that Desautels influenced other business owners to violate the mask mandate.
The AG also agreed with Desautels in writing that the AG’s office received reports of dozens of businesses that failed to comply with emergency orders and state guidance, but the AG only took two businesses to court.
Desautels lost his UPS franchise on Feb. 17 after news broke that he was not following the mask mandate.
Teachout issued a preliminary injunction on Feb. 20 ordering him and his employee to wear masks at the store.
She held a three-day trial in early March and issued a permanent injunction.
Desautels told the judge he did not wear a mask in the shop for a year, beginning when the governor first issued emergency orders in March 2020 and said he would not wear one.
He also did not require his employee to wear a mask because of an illness. He did not provide a sneeze guard or shield as a recommended alternative to protect her and their customers.
Desautels has since closed the Main Street shop and moved his business, now called Derby Port Press, to Derby.
After losing the trial, Desautels fired his attorney, Deborah Bucknam of St. Johnsbury and hired Robert Kaplan. Kaplan argued unsuccessfully for a new trial. But the judge allowed him to file more legal arguments.
Kaplan called the mask mandate dictatorial and said the pandemic did not warrant the tough restrictions on businesses under the Emergency Management Statutes, which he called “frighteningly authoritarian.”
Scott ended his emergency orders last week as positive COVID-19 cases declined. The percentage of Vermonters who are partially or fully vaccinated is among the highest in the nation.
Affirmation Of Violations
Teachout had agreed to hear more legal arguments about whether the Vermont Legislature gave too much authority to the governor under the Emergency Management Statutes and whether they violated the separation of powers doctrine under the constitution.
The judge stated she found no reason to change her mind. She noted that the Vermont Legislature was in session at the time that Scott was issuing emergency orders and could have intervened.
“From this it can be inferred that the principles and standards of the statute were sufficiently clear to satisfy the legislative intent of the delegation. That is the basis on which the statute is upheld as constitutional under a separation of powers analysis,” Teachout wrote.
“The ruling of March 12, 2021 is reaffirmed.”
AG Explains Penalty Request
AG Donovan noted, in asking for damages of only $850 from Desautels, that the state has emerged from the pandemic.
Desautels could have faced a maximum of $1,000 a day in penalties.
Donovan noted that Desautels could face a substantial monetary penalty because he “flagrantly” violated the mask requirement even after multiple cease-and-desist letters from the AG’s office, a phone call from the AG’s office, and multiple visits from local police officers.
“They refused … and continued to violate the mask mandate for employees even after the temporary restraining order …”
Desautels posted a sign warning customers that they would not wear masks inside, sending a clear message that protecting the public or employees was not a priority, the AG noted.
Donovan also stated that Desautels should get a high penalty because COVID-19 can cause death and he and his employee violated the mask mandate for hundreds of days over the past year.
“Although the community spread of COVID-19 in Vermont in 2020 and early 2021 made it impossible to identify where or how many people were infected with the virus, … and therefore it will likely never be known if any Vermonters contracted COVID-19 as a direct result of defendants’ conduct, and whether people died as a result, defendants’ reckless disregard for public safety weighs in favor of a high penalty,” Donovan noted.
But Desautels has already paid for his violations, Donovan stated. Desautels lost his UPS franchise and his Main Street lease, which is a factor that would support a lower penalty, Donovan stated.
Donovan said, however, that Desautels raised $18,215 to fight the injunction and can afford to pay the penalty.
A final factor, that Desautels was “willfully defiant” of the state’s authority, would support a higher penalty if the emergency was still ongoing, Donovan stated.
“However, in light of the fact that Gov. Scott has rescinded all COVID-19 restrictions and did not renew the State of Emergency when it lapsed on June 15, the state requests only $50 a day for the 17 days in February 2021 on which defendants have specifically admitted that defendant Desautels and the assistant manager worked in the presence of others without masks,” Donovan wrote.
“Each day on which defendants violated the Executive Order recklessly endangered human life. Eight hundred and fifty dollars would not even begin to reflect the harm defendants willfully exposed the public to.
“But the end of the emergency — at least for now — counsels some degree of leniency,” Donovan wrote.
“The state and its people are celebrating the incredible achievement of having made Vermont the safest state in the Union through the course of the pandemic. This was an achievement made possible only by the hard work and sacrifices of so many Vermonters for the good of their community. And the State and its people are now hoping and preparing to move on.”
“The state respectfully requests that this court order defendants to pay penalties of $850,” Donovan concluded.
The hearing Thursday will only be on whether Donovan should pay damages, the judge ruled.
