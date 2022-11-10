Masked Fairbanks Inn Suspects Charged With Multiple Felonies

Police have identified two masked men accused of a violent assault and robbery at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury.
Both suspects - initially known only as “Pat” and “G” - were both charged on Monday with multiple felonies in Caledonia Superior Court.
Patrick Frank Haskell, 40, of Barre and Daviel Rivera, 38, of Springfield, Mass. both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Haskell was charged with two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony assault and robbery with a weapon. He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault and robbery with injury. Judge Jiron set a no-contact condition with the alleged victims and $500 bail.
However, Rivera is already being held without bail on a Washington County case.
Haskell faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison
Rivera faces a possible sentence of up to 60 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
Haskell and Rivera are accused of entering a room at the Western Avenue motel in January, pistol-whipping one of the occupants, pointing a gun at the other and stealing items from them.
According to court documents, Haskell and Rivera gained entry to the room by using a local woman identified as Sarah Ann Cowdrey, 32, to knock on the door at midnight so a friendly face could be seen through the peephole.
But when alleged victim Michelle Thompson - later identified by police as Michelle Deaette, 29 - opened the door the two masked men allegedly forced their way in.
Cowdrey was charged earlier this year with two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony. Cowdrey pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held without bail by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi despite telling police she was coerced into participating in the alleged incident.
The other alleged victim, Neil Badger, 33, told police what allegedly happened next.
“Badger said that when the door opened, two males quickly entered the room, with one brandishing a pistol,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “The male with the pistol then grabbed Thompson and struck her with it, knocking her to the floor.”
Badger told police the male with the pistol then turned and pointed it at him and told him not to move as they ransacked the room and stole several items including cell phones, two suitcases, a backpack with camping supplies, Deaette’s purse and Badger’s wallet which contained his Social Security Card, his EBT card as well as a spare key to his room.
Cowdrey told police that ‘G’ instructed her to carry the bags out of the room to the car.
Cowdrey has been charged by prosecutors as a habitual offender based on prior felony convictions and now faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
