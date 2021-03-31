Masked, Hooded & Armed Man Demands Money At Dollar General But Leaves Without Any

Vermont State Police are asking the public to help them find a man who walked into the Dollar General store in Troy about 9 p.m. Tuesday displayed a weapon and demanded money but left the store without taking any.
Surveillance camera footage of the suspect shows a white male masked and wearing a hood entering the store on East Main Street.
Det. Sgt. Drew Cota reported that the man approached the store clerk, Emily Johnson, 26, of Troy, where he showed her a weapon while telling her to give him money. He then fled the scene without being given money by the clerk.
Troopers responded to the area to search for the suspect of the attempted robbery. They were assisted by members of the US Border Patrol and their K9 unit. The suspect has not been found.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
