St. Johnsbury Police are asking the public to help them find a man who robbed the Champlain Farms store on Tuesday night.
Sgt Lester Cleary reported that just before 10 p.m. at the Railroad Street convenience store a masked male displayed a firearm and walked away with cash and merchandise. The male was wearing khaki cargo pants and a blue pullover jacket with red trim.
