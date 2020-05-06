ST. JOHNSBURY — Masked members of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department dumped bucket-fulls of big fish into the Passumpsic River on Wednesday.
The annual trout-stocking event happened this year with some extra virus-inspired precautions and a recognition that fishing is one activity that is popular and encouraged at a time when social distancing mandates mean solo or family-only recreational activities.
“(Fishing) license sales are much higher,” said Jud Kratzer, a fish biologist for the state who lives in St. Johnsbury. “That’s probably because people aren’t allowed to do much.”
Kratzer and fellow fish and wildlife workers Peter Emerson, Tony Smith and Dave Yasharian all wore masks and gloves for the fish stocking at Fred Mold Park, in the area where the Passumpsic and Moose rivers meet. The added protective measures are required worksite protocol as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.
The brown and rainbow trout released into the river are numerous and big. They were trucked in large containers from the Bald Hill Fish Culture Station in Newark. At 2 years old they’re size ranges between 13 and 18 inches, Kratzer said, as compared to year-old fish that average about 10 inches. The crew released 350 rainbow trout and 150 brown trout in four areas of the river section near the Moose and Passumpsic confluence.
Kratzer said most of the fish will stay in the general area where they were released with some making their way downriver and a few moving upstream into the Moose River.
A second release, another 35o rainbow and 150 brown trout, is scheduled for the same area in two weeks.
The Bald Hill fish hatchery is located on Abbott Hill Road in Newark. It raises trout (brown, rainbow and steelhead), salmon and walleye. It originally opened in 1952 as a trout and salmon hatchery. According to the state’s fish and wildlife department, it’s the only fish hatchery raising landlocked Atlantic salmon broodstock. Walleye are raised to stock the Chittenden Reservoir and Island Pond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.