Voters in Barnet, Walden and Waterford will vote today on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget for the Caledonia Cooperative School District, a spending plan of $11,877,933, a 7.20 percent increase in education spending per equalized pupil.
The board adopted a budget earlier, but revisited the spending plan in mid-April and cut the budget by about a quarter million dollars.
A bond article will also be voted on June 30 for building repairs needed at all three schools, in the amount of $303,500.
At the Barnet School, a fire panel replacement is needed.
A partial roof replacement is needed at Walden School.
The middle school wing siding and window replacement is needed at Waterford School.
The three towns continue to receive a tax rate decrease for merging, and that amount is four cents for the coming year.
Education spending per equalized pupil is up 7.20 percent, down from the initial increase before cuts of 8.79 percent, said CCSU Business Manager Christina Kimball when the budget was adopted.
No student programs were cut except for summer programming due to COVID.
The warning and budget/tax information sheets are posted at each polling place where voting will take place today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by Australian ballot. They can also be viewed online at the school websites:
Barnet Residents: https://barnet.ccsuvt.net/
Walden Residents: https://walden.ccsuvt.net/
Waterford Residents: https://waterford.ccsuvt.net/
According to information posted on the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union website about today’s voting, “All three voting sites (see below) will be set up to conform with mandated social distancing requirements related to COVID-19.”
Residents are asked to come to the polls with an appropriate face covering (a mask).
Voting sites will have:
• Appropriate signage
• Different entry and exit doors
• Appropriately separated polling booths (wiped down after each use)
• Masks if you do not have one
• Latex gloves to reduce infection transmission risk
• Hand sanitizer at entry and exit points
• Assistance with mobility as needed due to separate entry/exit points
Voting will be as follows, depending on town of residence:
• Barnet residents – in-person voting will be conducted at Barnet School;
• Walden residents – in-person voting will be conducted at the Emergency Services Building at 12 VT RTE 215;
• Waterford residents – in-person voting will be conducted at Waterford School.
