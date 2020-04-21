Masks Now Required To Enter Vermont Courthouses

Masks are now required to enter Vermont’s courthouses.
That’s according to a new amendment to the Judicial Emergency Order issued on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All individuals entering judiciary buildings must wear cloth masks covering the mouth and nose,” reads the amendment announced Tuesday. “This rule applies to all who work in the Judiciary as well as participants, lawyers, members of the media, and members of the public.”
County courthouses are still staffed and open for some proceedings. The Department of Health has already recommended the use of masks for people leaving their homes.
The judiciary now requires masks to enter courthouses and will provide them for those who do not have their own.
“Individuals who are not wearing a mask, whether their own or one provided by the court, will be denied entry at screening points,” reads the amendment. “Individuals who remove their masks after entering the building will be required to immediately leave the building.”
The order says court staff in non-public work spaces are not required to wear masks if no one else is nearby. But staff is required to wear them when they enter “non-public common spaces” such as bathrooms or office break-rooms.
The amendment also suspends some rules to provide trial courts with greater flexibility in hearing cases remotely through remote audio or video.
“In particular, the amendment recognizes that the present Judicial Emergency warrants suspension of the notice and timing requirements relating to video hearings,” reads the amendment. The new amendment will allow the scheduling of some hearings with shorter notice, according to Tuesday’s amendment.
