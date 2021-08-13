Masks will be required at the St. Johnsbury School this year.
But at least the bathroom plumbing is fixed.
According to a report by St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca, the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant has led to a decision to mandate masks for all students, teachers, staff, employees and visitors to the school when it re-opens later this month.
“We believe this to be the safest way to ensure that we can open our doors on schedule,” wrote Ricca in his regular report to the St. Johnsbury School Board.
The school district has also been relying on guidance from the state Agency of Education and Department of Health.
The St. Johnsbury School did re-open last year after pandemic-related shutdowns but was forced to close early in June due to major problems with the school sewer system. Ricca told the school board that after a summer of digging deep under the first floor school bathrooms to repair broken pipes the sewer system is now flowing again and the project is expected to be completed by Monday.
“The sewer is totally functional again,” said Ricca in his report. “The boys bathroom is waiting for flooring and partitions. The girls bathroom is complete; our facilities staff is waiting to finish the floor.”
The estimated cost of the repair project is approximately $90,000.
Other affected areas near the bathrooms are also being put back to together.
“The bathroom in the multi-purpose room is also back to normal,” said Ricca. “The band room closet needs to have the flooring completed.”
The repair project included the cutting of a huge hole in the concrete floor of the bathrooms and digging deep into the dirt to access damaged pipes.
“It was discovered that the earth underneath the flooring had dropped, cutting the pipes apart and causing a 9-inch sag in the main line,” said Ricca. “This is what was the root cause of our problem.”
The pipes, which were 13 feet underground, have now been replaced and hung with stainless-steel rods and clamps to prevent deterioration. The main pipe is also covered with foam board insulation.
