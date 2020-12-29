Mass. Company Proposes 146-Foot Tall Communications Tower For Littleton

A 146-foot-tall communications tower that would accommodate at least five broadband providers is proposed for property near Littleton Regional Healthcare. (Courtesy image)

LITTLETON — As the North Country advances efforts to improve high-speed broadband, a Massachusetts company proposes a 146-foot-tall communications tower that would accommodate at least five broadband providers.

A public hearing before the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled for 6 p.m., Jan. 14 at the Littleton Opera House, for the personal wireless communications facility by Vertex Tower Assets LLC, a telecommunications infrastructure developer that was formed in 2012.

