A Massachusetts man has been convicted of dealing large amounts of illegal drugs from an apartment house less than a quarter-mile from the campus of Lyndon Institute.
Addiel Santini, 20, of Springfield, Mass., was sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss to serve 6 months in prison after his conviction for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base. That’s according to a press release issued by the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday afternoon.
Judge Reiss also ordered Santini to serve a three-year term of supervised release after he serves his sentence.
The drugs were found in an apartment at 67 Center St after Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris noticed something unusual after being called to the apartment to assist with a landlord-tenant issue on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Property owner Doug Spates had told police the tenant in Apartment D had left in April and squatters had since taken up residence in the unit. When police arrived on the scene, they found three people in the apartment including Santini - who was found asleep in a bedroom.
While in the bedroom, Ofc. Harris noticed a box containing a large amount of glassine bags, separated into piles and held together by small rubber bands.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.