A Massachusetts man has been convicted of dealing large amounts of illegal drugs from an apartment house less than a quarter-mile from the campus of Lyndon Institute.

Addiel Santini, 20, of Springfield, Mass., was sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss to serve 6 months in prison after his conviction for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base. That’s according to a press release issued by the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday afternoon.

