Every now and then my sister and I will talk on the phone between Athol and Newburyport in Massachusetts. Almost always the talk will turn to the past, including sports.
“It’s funny,” she said on the most recent occasion. “I’ve had two Vermont coincidences lately. I was looking for a new outside light post at a granite store and I wasn’t having any luck. Then, all of a sudden, there it was – just what I wanted.”
“That’s the Caledonian,” said the salesman. “It’s from Vermont.”
“That’s where my mother was from,” she told him. “St. Johnsbury in Caledonia County.”
“Then (husband) Tom was looking for a new car at a local dealership. He couldn’t find the color he wanted here, but the dealer said he could get one from St. Albans and that he would send someone to pick it up. It turns out the dealership was under the name Handy. I asked if they were related to the Handy family in St. Johnsbury, and it turns out they are.”
“Mr. Handy used to be a fan of the St. Johnsbury Senators baseball team in the old Twin State League in the early 1940s,” I told her. “Dad was his favorite player. The Handys ran an ice business, and when Dad shipped out into the Pacific for World War II duty, Mr. Handy continued to deliver ice to Mother (and the infant me), but he refused any payment. I have a photo of Mr. Handy in his flat cap with some of the ballplayers. I’ll send you a copy.”
“Didn’t they have a lunch counter, too?” asked my sister. “Once, when I was much younger, I was in St. Johnsbury and stopped at the place. One of the waitresses came over to me and asked, ‘Are you related to Pete Deane?’ I was stunned. How could she know? Dad and I did look a lot alike, but still…”
“Was her name Rosie?” I asked.
“I think it was,” replied my sister, startled.
I told her of a story our mother once told me: “Pete was a very graceful first baseman, and he was good at bat. He was a favorite of the Handy family, a family of Syrian immigrants. They loved the ballplayers, but Pete was the favorite. Mr. Handy was a short, bald man with a flat cap. He would get up and copy the swings of the ballplayers, but he would never imitate Pete, his favorite. His daughters served food to the ballplayers – the best crunchy chicken I ever ate. One of the daughters, Rosie, liked Pete. She was friendly, loud and funny.”
Alas for Rosie, Dad had his eye on Mother, who used to sit on the family front steps pretending to read the newspaper as the ballplayers walked by from their boarding house, and they would eventually be married before Dad shipped overseas for U.S. Navy duty.
After hanging up, I looked up the photo of Mr. Handy and attached it to an email to my sister with the suggestion, “Perhaps the Handy family would like to see this, too.” I also dug out age-equivalent head shots of my father and my sister and attached those as well. The resemblance was uncanny.
The next morning I contacted the auto dealership in St. Albans and asked for one of the Handys. I got an answering machine and left a message.
The return call came from a nephew who promised to pass around the information I emailed him to family members. “There are a lot of us around here,” he added. “Incidentally, Handys are Lebanese, although they were often lumped in with Syrians during this time period.”
The very next day an email arrived from Mr. Handy’s granddaughter.
“I cannot even begin to tell you how much seeing this picture and reading the email you sent is making me feel today.
“I was only two when my grandfather died, so I didn’t know him well, but I have heard a million stories about him and especially his love of sports. His relationship with the St. Johnsbury Senators is one we talk about all the time. ‘Jidu’ (Lebanese for grandfather) used to run onto the field and give each of the ball players a $5 bill if they hit a home run.
“As you wrote, they used to have the ballplayers up to ‘The House’ (which is what his home became known as) all the time for meals (and probably some partying!). Some of my aunts dated a couple of the ballplayers.
“The story you wrote about my Aunt Rosie is so typical. I did know her very well and she was very, very sweet, and I’m not at all surprised she recognized your sister when she came to our family lunch counter. The friendly, funny and loud aunt was probably another one of my aunts, Mary. She’s the one who was the center of the party!
“And lastly, the story you told about ‘Jidu’ not accepting payment for ice is very typical also. My dad went on to open a restaurant in St. Johnsbury with his sisters. The number of people who never paid for their meals is probably one of the reasons we were never a financially rich family, but we were an emotionally rich family because of the lessons we learned from all the Handys. The most important one was to ‘pay it forward.’
“Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. As I am sitting here typing this email, I have tears in my eyes. You have made my day!”
Tears were in my eyes as well as I read the response. Across time, we have ourselves another home run.
Stuart Deane is a retired high school special education and journalism teacher. He was also a reporter for the Hartford Courant. His grandfather, Fred Marshall, was once the manager of the Cary Maple Sugar plant in St. Johnsbury. His mother graduated in 1936 from St. Johnsbury Academy. She later worked as a secretary at Fairbanks-Morse. His father, Pete Deane, from Athol, Mass., played on the 1941 and 1942 Senators. Pete and Stuart’s mother were married at the Grace Methodist Church. While his dad was in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Stuart and his mother lived on his grandparents’ farm on Pumpkin Hill Road in Danville and then in an apartment on Emerson Street in St. Johnsbury. With his wife, Stuart has lived in Newburyport, Mass. for the past 48 years.
St. Johnsbury’s Baseball History
Editor’s note: Below is a timeline created by The Caledonian-Record of organized baseball in St. Johnsbury.
St. Johnsbury hosted two semi-professional leagues which spanned the 1930s and 40s. The St. Johnsbury Senators came first, followed by the Tri-County Yankees. Both teams were comprised primarily of college players who were paid to play. In 1946, the Yankees weekly payroll was $600. As near as we can tell the Yankees fell victim to low attendance. Their demise was exacerbated, we were told, by an NCAA rule change that banned pay for college players.
Early 30s — The St. Johnsbury Senators, primarily comprised of college players, are born and play at the ‘Loop’ — which is where they want to put the new field. They play in the Twin State League, comprised of six teams.
1938 — The Senators move to Hazen Field (in area where Comfort Inn is now located) but remain in the Twin-State League.
1939-40 — The Senators win the league in 1939 (well, they tie with Littleton) but win outright in 1940. They finish second in the league in 1941 — the last year of baseball before a break for World War II.
1942-45 — World War II.
1946 — The Tri-County Yankees are born and join the Northern League. President of the Yankees was C.H. Davis. In their first year the Yankees finished in third place, two games out, with a record of 38-30. The final wrap up column by “Deake” Morse the Caledonian-Record Sports Editor at the time said, “The battle of percentage points is apparently over and the consensus of opinion in the state press is that the Yankees were the sole and not too happy about it possessors of third place.”
At the end of the season Stan MacPherson in his Spanning the Sports column wrote, “With the season drawing to a close now is the time to think about next season. It is no secret that the Yankees haven’t paid for themselves during the summer what with a payroll running over $600 per week and the gate receipts at home games not averaging much more than that and even less.
“Whether merchants and business men can be counted on to come through with another $5,000 next season to start the ball rolling is purely a matter of conjecture … Several of them have expressed the opinion that the brand of ball isn’t fast enough for the money expended … More organized loops operating and poorer quality college players during the war years seems to be the answer for that one.”
1946 — Hall-of-Famer Robin Roberts pitches in St. Johnsbury for the Barre-Montpelier Trojans.
1947 — The Yankees again finish in third place with a record of 35-33.
1948 — Hazen Field has lights added, allowing the Yankees to play night games.
According the the Caledonian-Records’ Jim Berry, “Night baseball must be termed a complete success, although at Hazen Field at times it looked as though attendance was pretty low.”
The manager of the team in 1948 was Clary Anderson from Montclair, N.J. A story recounted by Anderson’s daughter, Susan Gise, explained that when her mother and father arrived at Hazen Field, her mother was told that the manager’s wife had to either do the radio announcing or drive the tractor, to drag the field between innings. “My mother didn’t know how to drive a tractor so she chose to do color on the radio. That lasted two games and then she learned how to drive the tractor.” In 1949 Anderson moved to Burlington to coach the Cardinals.
1949 — Saw the Yankees fire their manager before the season ended and replace him with another one. The Yank’s finished the season at 22-48 far behind league winner Brattleboro.
1950 — Another bad year for the Yankees, their last in the Northern League. They had a record of 25-41 and finished 21 games behind St. Albans.
1951 — St. Johnsbury once again became the Senators and played in the North Country YMCA League playing only a 15-game schedule.
1952 — Baseball ended and local softball teams took over at Legion Field. Little League baseball also started.
When asked why she thought the Northern League folded, Susan Gise said she thought it was because of NCAA rules not allowing the players to collect money.
Mid 1950s — Hazen Field lights sold to St. Albans.
