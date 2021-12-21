The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Elijah Jovann Wheeler-Watson, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced Monday in United States District Court in Burlington in connection with his October 2019 drug trafficking activity in Vermont.

Wheeler-Watson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl. U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Wheeler-Watson to 30 months of imprisonment to be followed by a four-year term of supervised release.

According to court records and proceedings, on October 23, 2019, Wheeler-Watson was the passenger in a car leaving a St. Johnsbury residence known for drug activity. Law enforcement stopped the car and determined that Wheeler-Watson had 42 grams of cocaine base, 25 bags of fentanyl, a digital scale, and over $1,900 in U.S. currency.

Several months before this incident, Wheeler-Watson had finished serving a five-year sentence in Massachusetts for multiple armed robberies. After his release from Massachusetts custody, noted the office of the U.S. Attorney, Wheeler-Watson had traveled to Vermont several times, and had earned at least $13,000 in gross proceeds from drug trafficking activities.

