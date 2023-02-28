The cross laminated timbers destined for the Fairbanks Museum’s Tang Science Annex arrived in town Tuesday.
According to Fairbanks Museum Director Adam Kane, the wooden structure for the Science Annex is expected to be erected over the next three weeks.
The Tang Science Annex will be Vermont’s demonstration mass timber building. Mass timber uses state-of-the-art technology to glue, nail, or dowel wood products together in layers, states an informational pamphlet about the project. The results are large structural panels, posts, and beams. Due to their strength, ease of assembly and environmental characteristics, mass timber building products have the potential to become the materials of choice for a wide range of construction projects.
The Tang Science Annex uses cross-laminated timber (CLT) made by gluing 2x6 lumber into multi-layer panels. The CLT panels are made from Eastern Hemlock harvested in Vermont and New Hampshire, and milled at White Mountain Lumber in New Hampshire. The CLT panels were made at SmartLam, a CLT manufacturer in Alabama.
The panels were donated to the project to demonstrate the first ever use of Eastern Hemlock cross laminated timbers in a construction project.
To create the cross laminated timbers for the Science Annex, the lumber was laid up, glued and pressed into large panels. The nine-inch-thick panels take the place of the ceiling-rafter-floor arrangement in typical construction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.