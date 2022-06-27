Massachusetts Man Convicted In Kidnapping And Assault Of Drug Task Force Informant

NEWPORT — A Massachusetts man has been convicted for his role in the kidnapping and assault of a confidential informant working with the Vermont Drug Task Force.
According to a press release issued by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office, a jury found David Vaz, 31, guilty of three felonies last week including attempted aggravated assault, kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
“I commend the jury for reaching a just verdict in this case,” said State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett. “It sends the message that violence associated with drug dealing will not be tolerated in Orleans County. I commend the teamwork by the state’s attorney’s office and the Vermont State Police that resulted in guilty verdicts in this case.”
According to court documents, Vaz was one of several people who participated in the kidnapping and assault of Damion Daniels, 20, in the town of Lowell in November of 2017.
Vaz, who resides in Springfield, Mass., will be back in court at a later date for sentencing.
