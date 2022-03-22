Massachusetts Man Enters Plea Agreement For Alleged Lyndon Center Drug Dealing Operation
67 Center Street In Lyndon Center on July 1, 2021. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A Massachusetts man accused of dealing large amounts of illegal drugs from an apartment house in Lyndon Center last year has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The terms of the deal are not yet public, but Addiel Santini, 19, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to a federal charge of possession of cocaine, cocaine base and fentaynl. The court accepted the plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 11 before Judge Christina Reiss.

U.S District Court

Santini will remain on pretrial release under court-ordered conditions in his home state until sentencing.

According to court documents, Santini was dealing drugs in an apartment at 67 Center St. located less than a quarter-mile from the campus of Lyndon Institute.

Santini was arrested after Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris noticed something unusual after being called to the apartment to assist with a landlord-tenant issue on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Property owner Doug Spates told police the tenant in Apartment D had left in April and squatters had since taken up residence in the unit.

When police arrived on the scene, they found three people in the apartment including Santini - who was found asleep in a bedroom.

While in the bedroom, Ofc. Harris noticed a box containing a large amount of glassine bags, separated into piles and held together by small rubber bands.

“Harris recognized these glassine wax baggies to be associated with narcotics trafficking,” reads a police affidavit filed in support of the charges in U.S. District Court.

Lyndonville Police then applied for and were granted a state search warrant.

4,316 bags of suspected heroin, 10.8 grams of crack cocaine, 36 grams of powdered cocaine and $7,000.00 in cash were allegedly found during the search.

