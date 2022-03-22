Massachusetts Man Enters Plea Agreement For Alleged Lyndon Center Drug Dealing Operation

A Massachusetts man accused of dealing large amounts of illegal drugs from an apartment house in Lyndon Center last year has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
The terms of the deal are not yet public, but Addiel Santini, 19, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to a federal charge of possession of cocaine, cocaine base and fentaynl. The court accepted the plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 11 before Judge Christina Reiss.
U.S District Court
Santini will remain on pretrial release under court-ordered conditions in his home state until sentencing.
According to court documents, Santini was dealing drugs in an apartment at 67 Center St. located less than a quarter-mile from the campus of Lyndon Institute.
Santini was arrested after Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris noticed something unusual after being called to the apartment to assist with a landlord-tenant issue on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
