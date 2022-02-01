Lucky shot him.
That’s according to St. Johnsbury Police who have named Massachusetts resident Joseph “Lucky” Llano, 22, in court documents as the prime suspect in the shooting of a man at a Lafayette Street residence last week.
As of Tuesday evening, Llano had not been charged with a crime, but his name is mentioned multiple times in a police affidavit filed in support of criminal charges against a St. Johnsbury man who has been accused of helping Llano.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Mark M. Savary, 53, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Tuesday to felony charges of accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact and aiding in the commission of a felony. Savary is now being held in pre-trial detention for lack of $50,000 bail set by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Police say that in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, Savary drove Llano and three others to his residence at 545 Lafayette St. where Llano allegedly shot Robert Stamps, 51, in the neck in conjunction with a drug sale and then drove Llano from the scene.
Police say Llano is from Springfield, Mass. and is suspected of being involved in the illegal drug trade in Vermont.
“Him and Bobby had an argument … bang, the gun went off,” said Savary, according to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary. “The kid pulls a gun out … Rob goes to grab the gun … he pulls, the kid pulls and ‘Bang.’”
Police then asked Savary if the argument was about money that Stamps may have owed Llano.
“I think that’s what it was,” replied Savary. “He (Stamps) was dope sick.”
Savary also told police the only reason he helped Llano flee the scene was because he was afraid of him.
“Savary told me repeatedly that following the shooting, Llano told him, ‘he grabbed the gun, he grabbed the gun,’” wrote Sgt. Cleary in his report. “After they left the residence, Llano still had the firearm and ordered Savary to drive them. Savary said that he was afraid for his safety after the shooting and did as he was told by Llano.”
Stamps, who was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and then to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wound, told emergency responders that he only knew the shooter as “Lucky” and had gotten drugs from him before.
It’s the second drug-related shooting on Lafayette Street in less than a year.
Connecticut resident Paul Downer, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting Ryan Farnham, 29, in his apartment at 243 Lafayette St. on Jan. 22, 2021.
Savary was also charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office as a habitual offender because he has at least three prior felony convictions. Habitual offenders face a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
