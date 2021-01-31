Massachusetts Man Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash

PITTSBURG — On Saturday at about 10 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-person snowmobile crash on the First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg.

NH Fish and Game, Pittsburg Fire and Rescue, and 45th Parallel EMS responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Giovani Fodera, 30, of Reading, Mass. Upon interviewing the patient and witnesses to the crash, Conservation Officers determined that Fodera was operating a family member’s snowmobile by himself on First Connecticut Lake. He admitted to operating it at a very high rate a speed beyond his ability to control. While doing so, he struck rocks, leading up to the shoreline, causing him and the snowmobile to crash. This caused both serious injuries to his person and extensive damage to the machine.

