Vermont State Police responded to the border in Derby following a report of a restraining order violation.

US Customs and Border Protection contacted VSP troopers after a 41-year-old Beverly, Mass. resident attempted to enter the country. Agents at the border determined “protected parties of an Abuse Prevention Order” were in the vehicle with him.

