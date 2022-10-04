Master Plan Survey Reveals Residents’ Hopes For Haverhill

HAVERHILL — Results of a Master Plan community survey were released on Sept. 15.
The takeaway is that town residents and taxpayers want to see the town maintain low taxes, maintain its rural character, and improve its communications infrastructure.
Four-hundred and seventy-two people completed and returned the survey, most of them taxpayers and full-time residents.
The survey offered a glimpse into what they want — and don’t want — the town to do going forward.
Respondents’ top-three concerns for the future were high taxes (84% of responses), failure to increase cell and broadband service (63%), and loss of small-town identity (58%).
The majority supported the development of a transfer station and recycling center (73% in favor) as well as plans to combine Haverhill Cooperative Middle School and Woodsville Elementary School into a single facility (59% in favor).
However, while they strongly approved of the police and fire department’s performance, respondents were undecided on support for a new Public Safety Facility (47% unsure).
Survey information will be used to update the town’s 10-year master plan which was last updated in 2008.
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
The survey showed strong support for small businesses.
More than 90% of respondents supported the creation of new restaurants, small retail stores, farm/agricultural businesses, and professional office and health practices.
Meanwhile, opinions on big business were measured.
Asked if they would like to see more commercial and industrial development in Haverhill, approximately 60% of respondents said maybe in designated areas, and a simple majority supported the creation of commercial and industrial zoning regulations.
Nearly three-quarters of respondents were opposed to bringing more heavy industry, manufacturing and big box stores into Haverhill.
Fifty-seven percent of survey takers opposed the town hiring a full-time building inspector and code enforcement officer.
RECREATION & ENVIRONMENT
Three-quarters of survey respondents agreed the town should have more non-motorized multi-use trails.
Meanwhile 59% supported the creation of more ATV trails, but a simple majority (52%) opposed allowing ATV access throughout more of Haverhill.
Survey respondents strongly agreed that Haverhill should better protect and promote its historic sites (86% yes).
Sixty percent said arts and culture were important to their lifestyle and 64% said the town should provide more opportunities for arts and culture, such as live music and theatre.
Fifty-four percent agreed the town should build or support a skate park.
Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents were concerned with climate change.
Strong majorities felt the town should do more to protect rivers, streams, lakes and ponds (79% support), wildlife corridors and habitats (74%), forested lands (72%), agricultural lands (68%), the aquifer (68%), and scenic vistas (66%).
Along those lines, respondents agreed the town should actively promote more conserved land protection for hiking, hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation (82% in favor), open space for wilderness and wildlife habitat (79%), protection of wetlands and surface waters (65%) and town-owned forested and open space land (59%).
For more information see the survey result slideshow at https://bit.ly/3UVPmer
