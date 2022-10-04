Master Plan Survey Reveals Residents’ Hopes For Haverhill
James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill #filephoto

HAVERHILL — Results of a Master Plan community survey were released on Sept. 15.

The takeaway is that town residents and taxpayers want to see the town maintain low taxes, maintain its rural character, and improve its communications infrastructure.

