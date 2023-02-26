BURLINGTON – A federal judge has ruled an illegal immigrant will remain in custody as a material witness as part of an ongoing federal and state investigation into the death of a Mexican in Orleans County during an illegal smuggling operation.

Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed with a request by prosecutors that Oscar Sota-Acosta, 44, needed to be held at least temporarily while proceedings continue in the fatal case.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments