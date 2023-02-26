BURLINGTON – A federal judge has ruled an illegal immigrant will remain in custody as a material witness as part of an ongoing federal and state investigation into the death of a Mexican in Orleans County during an illegal smuggling operation.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed with a request by prosecutors that Oscar Sota-Acosta, 44, needed to be held at least temporarily while proceedings continue in the fatal case.
Sota-Acosta was located several hours after Border Patrol Agents found Jose Leos-Cervantes, 45, of Aguascalientes, Mexico in medical distress and clutching to a tree near the Derby-Holland line just south of the international border late on Feb. 19.
Leos-Cervantes collapsed and U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Mayfield attempted life-saving efforts, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation and also radioed for an ambulance and more agents.
Border Patrol Agents escorted the ambulance to North Country Hospital in Newport where Leos-Cervantes was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. Feb. 20, Patrol Agent Brian Wilda said in a court affidavit.
Sota-Acosta and a third person initially left Leos-Cervantes behind at the tree and fled back toward Canada when Border Patrol Agents first approached them, court records show. Sota-Acosta was eventually caught about 6:20 a.m.
The Border Patrol arrested Maria Constante-Zamora, 31, of Danbury, Conn. on a felony charge of attempting to transport 3 illegal immigrants after their unlawful entry into the county, records show. She and a driver were found in a car near an expected pick up site, officials said.
Doyle has ordered Constante-Zamora, who is from Ecuador, jailed as a risk to flee pending the outcome of her criminal case. He set a probable cause hearing for March 7.
Doyle issued a temporarily order on Feb. 21 holding Sota-Acosta. Doyle said the prosecution had shown it would be impractical to secure his presence by subpoena.
Doyle ruled Sota-Acosta could provide testimony through a deposition and the temporary detention would expire when he signed the printed version of the deposition.
He said it was designed to preserve his testimony for a trial for Constante-Zamora.
Constante-Zamora was a passenger in the car owned and operated by Manuel Nieves-Chavez of Ecuador, the Border Patrol said. They said he was without any documentation to be in the United States. Both suspects in the car claimed they were lost.
During a court hearing Friday, Doyle agreed to continue the detention of Sota-Acosta at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
Doyle agreed to set a status conference in the case within 10 days.
The area of Goodall Road and Moon Road in Derby where the trio was spotted is well-known to have been frequently used in the past year by one or more smuggling organizations, Wilda reported. He said they bring illegal immigrants and/or contraband into the country and quickly flee the area.
An autopsy by the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner was initially inconclusive, state police said. Investigators will wait for further testing, including toxicology before the cause and manner of death are posted.
There were no signs of trauma, state police said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office appears to be taking the deadly case seriously. Border jumping cases normally have one prosecutor allocated, but two are assigned: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory Waples and Matthew Lasher.
