Maternal Child Health Program Receives Scentsy Buddies For Area Children

From left, Magdalene Miller, Maternal Child Health manager; Jessica Shufelt, nurse home visitor; Christina Olcott, nurse home visitor, and Jean Guest, independent Scentsy family consultant. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice, a division of Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC), was the happy recipient of a recent donation of 105 Scentsy Buddies, or stuffed animals, to the Maternal Child Health Department.

The donation was organized by local community member Jean Guest, independent Scentsy family consultant. Guest has been collecting donations for the Maternal Child Health Department since October through her Annual Buddy Drive.

