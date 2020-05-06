Maura Murray Family Launches New Website On Her 38th Birthday

More than 16 years ago, 21-year-old Maura Murray, a college athlete and nursing student at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, vanished instantly in Haverhill, never to be seen again.
To keep the memory of Maura Murray alive and provide a resource for information coming directly from her family, Maura’s family and friends launched a newly revamped website on Monday as a tribute and to celebrate her birthday.
“As we honor what would be Maura’s 38th birthday, we believe now more than ever she will be found, brought home, and those responsible for her disappearance will be brought to justice,” Julie Murray, Maura’s sister, said in a statement. “Our new website is a tribute to Maura and a resource for the public who keep her memory alive and play an instrumental role in searching for her.”
The website, www.mauramurraymissing.org, is dedicated to bringing her home and offers never-before-seen photographs of Maura, a repository of news reports dating back to 2004, and an opportunity for people interested in the case to get to know Maura up close and personal, said Julie Murray.
At about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2004, Maura was driving north into the White Mountains on eastbound Route 112 when she struck a snowbank along a curve near the Weathered Barn.
The crash occurred near the home of school bus driver Butch Atwood, who told police he spoke with a woman later identified as Maura and offered to find her help, but she told him she had already contacted AAA and asked him not to call police.
The area had no cell reception.
When Haverhill police did arrive, after Atwood called 911, they found her 1996 Saturn locked, facing the opposite way, and with a rag stuffed in the tailpipe, which was something her father, Fred Murray, said he advised her to do to avoid being cited by police for excessive smoke coming from the tailpipe.
Maura, though, was nowhere to be found and there was no evidence of a struggle or footprints into the woods.
Since 2004, there has been no activity on her bank accounts or cell phone.
According to police, she left her university campus that afternoon, after emailing her instructors, falsely, that she was taking time off for a death in the family.
Maura had packed enough clothes for several days and that day had called the owner of a condominium in Bartlett, where her family, regular hikers of the White Mountains, had stayed.
Since then, questions have proliferated, and the case, one of the first in the era of social media, has become known worldwide and has generated a number of theories, among them if Maura ran away to begin a new life, ran into the woods and succumbed to the elements, was suicidal, or was the victim of foul play.
In February 2014, marking the 10th year of her disappearance, Fred Murray told The Caledonian-Record he believes the latter, that his daughter was grabbed by someone, is likely dead, and was not running away or suicidal.
New Hampshire law enforcement, he had said, built their initial case “around anything but a bad guy” and waited more than a day to begin an intensive search.
The new website allows users to sign up for updates on the case and read personal stories.
It includes a link that will be routed directly to the family for those wishing to give a tip or relevant information to her disappearance as well as a page where donations can be made
Current efforts seeking donations are focused on conducting laboratory testing of samples previously collected “with the hopes of uncovering evidence needed to bring Maura home.”
The website also includes a blog providing updates and personal stories about Maura given by her friends and family.
A link pulls up 911 transcripts, police dispatch logs, accident reports, affidavits, and other records.
On the website’s blog, Julie Murray wrote that the new site is fitting way to celebrate Maura’s birthday.
“Our new site is a tribute to Maura and a resource for the public who have helped keep her memory alive and continue to play an instrumental role in our search for her,” wrote Julie Murray. “The site serves as the sole resource for information relayed directly from our family and it is our hope that this will help to eliminate some of the confusion surrounding the multiple social media groups related to Maura.”
Maura’s disappearance became a cold case after the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit was established in 2009 to work exclusively on unsolved murder cases.
On the list of cold case victims, she is officially classified as a missing person, and Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Jeff Strelzin has called the case a criminal investigation into a missing person.
While nothing significant in terms of new information or credible tips has come to light in recent years, that doesn’t mean the case hasn’t been worked on during that time, said Strelzin.
“There are periods of activity and periods where the investigation is dormant,” said Strelzin. “Resources are allocated where and when needed. Between all the involved agencies and personnel, it is likely that hundreds of hours have been expended in the past few years on this case.”
For some of its investigations, the state criminal division collaborates with other law enforcement agencies, said Strelzin.
“Depending on the case, we sometimes work with other agencies, including federal agencies,” he said. “This case is no different.”
