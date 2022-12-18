Maximum Signage A Sticking Point In Proposed Regulations

LYNDON — Following a year-long effort to update sign regulations, the Planning Commission is nearing the finish line.
However, they face one final hurdle.
During discussion on Wednesday, there was disagreement over maximum signage limits, with two proposals discussed.
— Planning Director Nicole Gratton supported the existing maximum signage limits of 100 square feet in the Commercial District and 60 square feet in the Village and Main District, with additional signage allowed by Development Review Board approval.
— Sarah Lafferty, owner of The White Market and president of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, recommended that Lyndon adopt flexible limits to allow for more signage without special approval, and accommodate larger businesses.
Each explained their position.
Gratton said the status quo was fine. The vast majority of businesses along the Route 5 corridor are in compliance with the current maximum signage limits, she said.
An inventory done earlier this year found that 71 of 79 businesses were conforming.
“There’s no reason to increase [maximum signage limits] because most [businesses] currently meet our definition,” she said.
For businesses wanting more signage, the updated sign regulations would establish guidelines so that the Development Review Board could allow up to 200 square feet of signage by special exception.
Under the draft update, businesses located 250 feet or more from a public right of way, and businesses directly abutting the Commercial and Village and Main districts would also be allowed more signage.
“[The proposal] would support anyone who needs more signage,” Gratton said.
However, Lafferty argued that larger businesses such as hers should not have to jump through additional hoops to erect proportional, appropriately sized signage.
She recommended that Lyndon adopt St. Johnsbury’s adaptable regulations that set maximum signage at either 50 square feet or two square feet per linear foot of frontage, which automatically makes adjustments for bigger storefronts.
Not only does she consider the existing sign regulations to be overbearing, she feels enforcement is unfairly aimed at locally owned businesses.
Lafferty said corporate chains such as McDonald’s, Walgreens and Rite Aid “get a free pass and never get approached by zoning or planning, and small businesses are getting raked across the coals.”
OTHER DISCUSSION
The Planning Commission began drafting the long-overdue signage ordinance update ten months ago.
It was put forward at a public hearing on Aug. 24.
However, following pushback from the business community, the commission withdrew the proposal for re-tooling.
Maximum signage limits have been the major sticking point. However, other issues have also been debated.
During Wednesday’s discussion, there was disagreement over permit requirements.
Gratton recommended that all signage should require a permit, even replacement signage, in order to keep things simple and avoid confusion.
However, Lafferty and Planning Commissioner Travis Glodgett, the owner of Hoagies Pizza and Pasta, felt replacement signage should not require a permit.
“In my opinion if you’re not changing the square footage, and you’re already permitted, you should not require a new permit,” Glodgett said.
At one point Lafferty claimed that the Pizza Man had been fined for violating sign regulations.
Not so, Gratton said.
“He was not fined,” she said. “We reached out to [Pizza Man owner Shane Switser] to come in and get a permit. Shane has not done that. We made a very kind and very cordial gesture, to have him do what is required of all entities in town. So please know we are not pointing our finger at the small business owners in this town, we do support you.”
