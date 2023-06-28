Maxine Aldrich Celebrates 90th Birthday

Maxine Aldrich is widely known in northern New Hampshire so it was fitting that the Sugar Hill Willing Workers hosted her 90th birthday party in a special way.
Maxine arrived at the Crapo Building in Sugar Hill for her birthday in the fire truck that her late husband, Bert Aldrich, restored, drove and maintained for many years.
Over 100 family members, friends, and Sugar Hill Willing Workers attended Maxine’s special birthday celebration.
Maxine served as an active member of the Sugar Hill Willing Workers for 70 years in various capacities, including secretary, president and the founder of the Education Merit Award.
The award is given to a student or students from Sugar Hill who have lived in Sugar Hill for two years and demonstrate an interest in furthering their education.
These awards are made available through the fundraising efforts of the Sugar Hill Willing Workers.
In 2019, the Education Merit Award was renamed to honor Maxine’s 30-plus years of dedication. It is now fondly known as the Maxine Aldrich Education Merit Award.
In addition to annual scholarships, the Society supports local charitable organizations.
In 2022, donations exceeded $10,000 given to the Littleton area Senior Center, Boys and Girls Club of the North Country, Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, North Country Home Health and Hospice, Bancroft House, All Saint’s Episcopal Church Food Cupboard, Franconia Community Church Food Pantry, Littleton Food Pantry, and Above the Notch Humane Society.
