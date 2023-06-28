Maxine Aldrich Celebrates 90th Birthday

Maxine Aldrich, of Sugar Hilll, recently celebrated her 90th birthday and arrived in style in the fire truck her late husband, Bert, restored, drove, and maintained for many years. (Contributed photo)

Maxine Aldrich is widely known in northern New Hampshire so it was fitting that the Sugar Hill Willing Workers hosted her 90th birthday party in a special way.

Maxine arrived at the Crapo Building in Sugar Hill for her birthday in the fire truck that her late husband, Bert Aldrich, restored, drove and maintained for many years.

