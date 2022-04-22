May 3rd Ceremony To Mark 19th Year Of Old Man Collapse

FRANCONIA NOTCH — The public is invited to visit the Old Man of the Mountain Profiler Plaza and Historic Site in Franconia Notch on Tuesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to reminisce about the iconic rock face, which collapsed May 3, 2003.
Several board members of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, including President Emeritus Dick Hamilton, will be on hand to greet visitors, recall the Old Man’s history, and answer questions. District 1 Rep. Dennis Thompson will also attend.
Hamilton was instrumental in creating the nonprofit Legacy Fund, and spearheaded the drive that raised $750,000 to build the plaza and erect the seven steel “profilers” that recreate the visage of the Old Man looking out over Franconia Notch.
“People from around the world still have an emotional attachment to the Old Man,” says Brian Fowler, president of the Legacy Fund board. “One way to acknowledge this connection is by purchasing one of the 1,000 granite pavers that make up the plaza.”
Legacy Fund board members are already making plans to commemorate the Old Man next year on the 20th anniversary of the collapse. “The board is discussing various options and we’d be happy to hear from the public,” Fowler says. “If you have an idea or two, come and see us at Profiler Plaza on May 3.”
