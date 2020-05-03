BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions.
Toward that end the Red Cross is scheduling blood donations throughout the state from May 1-15. In the local region, one is set for May 8 from noon-5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 206 Route 14S in Hardwick. Two are set in Newport: May 5 from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the National Guard building, 540 Union St.; and May 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
The need for blood for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others continues. Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells and just five days for platelets, so the supply must constantly be replenished.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
For more info visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.