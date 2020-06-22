The latest unemployment report shows a modest improvement of economic conditions in the Northeast Kingdom compared to earlier in the pandemic, but a continued high unemployment rate.
Unemployment in the region stands at 12.6 percent in the St. Johnsbury area and 16.7 percent in the Derby area, according to the May report released by the Vermont Department of Labor on Friday. The statewide average for May stood at 12.6 percent.
This report shows an improvement compared to April when St. Johnsbury’s unemployment was at 17.4 percent and Derby’s was at 23.5 percent. Statewide unemployment was was 16.8 percent in April. The pandemic has pushed the unemployment rolls to record highs, as shown by the fact that last year unemployment was at 2.4 percent in St. Johnsbury and 3.5 percent in Derby.
The current unemployment numbers still exceed the spikes that were seen during the Great Recession in 2009.
“The May figures show increased economic activity as companies continue to re-open,” said Michael Harrington, Labor Commissioner. “Construction, Manufacturing, Retail, and Leisure & Hospitality industries showed significant increases in employment this past month and early indications see this continuing.”
“While the May numbers show a positive change from the prior month, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic that is significantly impacting Vermont’s economy,” Harrington added.
The Northeast Kingdom typically outpaces the state in terms of unemployment, with the Derby labor market area often having the highest unemployment in the state, and the St. Johnsbury labor market area in the highest 5 out of 17 labor markets across the state.
However, since the pandemic struck, the Northeast Kingdom’s unemployment rate has not risen as high as other areas in the state. According the the May report, the highest unemployment is now found in the Woodstock labor market area, followed by Morristown-Waterbury, and then Manchester and Derby.
The lowest unemployment rate is in Middlebury at 10 percent.
According to the Labor Department’s report, there are 1,694 unemployed people out of a 13,424 person labor force in St. Johnsbury, and 2,092 unemployed people out of a 12,539 person labor force in Derby.
