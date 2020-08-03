MCI Patrol Hunts For Zebra Mussels

Memphremagog Conservation Inc. is checking different locations in international Lake Memphremagog for invasive zebra mussels.

The mussel was discovered in 2017 in this long lake, and MCI’s summer students on patrol are looking for and removing specimens of the exotic invasive species wherever found.

