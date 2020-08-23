MCI’s Holds Annual Meeting; A Busy Year For The Protection Of Lake Memphremagog

Downtown Newport City is surrounded by Lake Memphremagog and South Bay as seen from this aerial photograph looking southeast at the city dock area. (File Photo)

MAGOG — Memphremagog Conservation Inc. held its 53rd annual general meeting via videoconference Saturday, allowing the members to get an update on MCI’s efforts to protect Lake Memphremagog.

To open the meeting, Robert Benoit, MCI’s volunteer president, emphasized the particular circumstances of this summer, resulting in a larger than normal number of Quebeckers using the waterways. The continual increase in the power and size of boats has been one of the main issues facing Lake Memphremagog over the past 30 years, and 2020 has seen an increase in the use of motorboats on the lake, bringing with it environmental impacts, among others noise pollution, bottom sediments entering the water column, damage to sensitive areas and the spread of the zebra mussel and other exotic invasive species, reported Benoit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments