Community events are back.
McIndoe Falls Academy held its first outdoor market this past Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, young and old (and their pups) showed up on the lawn of the historic Barnet building to enjoy food, drinks, art, crafts, conversation and music: “grandpa rock” by Barry Hayes.
Visitors to the market also helped the nonprofit’s board of trustees gauge interest in different ways the space might serve the community in the future. Northeast Kingdom consultant, Cynthia Stuart engaged with market goers to prioritize potential options.
Trustee Jan Wood attended the market with her daughters and grandchildren and said they were all very pleased with the event and their finds. She said the event was really an incredible group effort put together by market manager, Riley Duffie, the trustees and other community members.
Wood also spent time at the trustee’s booth with Stuart.
“I was pleased to see the community interest and enthusiasm in turning the Academy into a real community center,” Wood said. “Cynthia has been great in getting board members and the community to focus on our vision and our path forward.”
On June 1, Stuart held an initial “visioning” session with more than 25 community members. The group identified four topic areas of interest for the Academy: Events and Activities, Educational Focus, Appreciation of History and Self-Sustainability.
Within those topic areas, potential ideas were identified and visitors to the market voted on them with stickers.
Part way through the market, the events and activities board was showing the most interest: corn hole, cross-country skiing, markets, community potluck dinners and music. Interest was also shown in potential lecture series, adult enrichment classes, collaborations with historical societies, renting out Academy space for offices, and a café or using it for co-working space.
“I think we’re getting a clearer vision of what could and should happen here,” said Stuart, noting that an architect will be involved in assessing the feasibility of adapting the building for the chosen uses.
Stuart will be compiling a report based on her findings for presentation in early August. Her work is being funded by a grant from the Vermont Natural Resources Council’s Small Grants for Smart Growth Fund.
A great deal of renovation work will be needed once a clear direction is set, and the trustees are also hard at work acquiring funds for the project. Earlier this year, the Academy received a $20,000 historic preservation grant from the state of Vermont for structural repairs, the Caledonian previously reported.
On May 21, the Academy’s board learned that they will receive another, separate grant for the structural work. According to Wally Thrall, president of the Academy’s board of trustees, $5,911.50 is being awarded from the 1772 Foundation in cooperation with the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
The Academy’s board has also put in an application to acquire Congressionally-directed funding through Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office. The Barnet Select Board sent a letter in support of the application in late May.
As plans for the community center space and funding coalesce, additional markets will be held on the Academy lawn on July 25 and Aug. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first market, planned for May 30, was canceled due to rain.
More details and contact information can be found on the McIndoe Falls Academy Community Center’s website at mcindoesacademy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.