McIndoe Falls Academy Library Wins Grant

The McIndoe Falls Library received $2,000 from the Vermont Department of Libraries. The funding came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
In total, the federal government provided $2,135,819 to Vermont libraries. The state department of libraries will disburse nearly $1 million of this ARPA funding to all 185 public libraries in Vermont as ARPA Grants to Public Libraries for Equipment and Supply Purchases.
At the McIndoe Falls Library, the funds will go toward encouraging outdoor programming and updating and improving access to the technology available to the community.
One of the most popular McIndoe Falls pastimes was using the beautiful Pearl Meadow behind the library. Sledding, skiing and snowshoeing were the most popular activities. In response, the library is now offering snowshoes for checkout to patrons purchased with federal funds.
The outdated computers and printers owned by the library were also replaced by fast and functional laptops and a very much-needed scanner/ printer/ fax machine.
The library was also able to purchase a portable folding table for use during outdoor events and patrons can even borrow it for theirs.
