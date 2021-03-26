BARNET — The McIndoe Falls Academy building looks fairly quiet, except every Sunday afternoon when community food shelf donations roll steadily in. However, a lot is happening behind the scenes.
The building, on the National Register of Historic Places, is a 2021 recipient of a historic preservation grant from the state of Vermont.
The $20,000 grant, to be matched with Academy funds, will pay for structural repairs to the building, built in 1853. The grant was announced on Feb. 11 by Gov. Phil Scott.
Wally Thrall, current president of the Academy’s non-profit board of trustees, said Thursday that the funds will be used for three projects: replacing support columns in the basement, reinforcing trusses in the attic, and replacing a 20-foot section of rot in the back wall.
However, before the structural work can move forward, asbestos in the attic and basement needs to be safely removed — at a cost of around $50,000.
“This building was originally built in about six months with no power tools and local materials for around $5,500,” said Thrall. “That won’t even paint it now.”
The trustees submitted one grant application yesterday to cover part of that cost, but they will need to come up with more. They have until the end of 2022 to use the historic preservation funds.
Thirty-seven applications were submitted to the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation for 2021 funding. Only 13 were selected.
A little over a year ago, Barnet voters approved funds for a brand new town office building instead of the costlier alternative of restoring McIndoe Falls Academy for the same purpose.
Thrall said that following the vote, the trustees never looked back.
In the fall of 2020, the 10-member board adopted a new mission statement: “As a self-sustaining and all-inclusive community center, McIndoe Falls Academy will continue its enduring educational purpose, enrich the region with events and activities, and inspire an appreciation of local history.”
While needed building repairs are in the works, pending funding, the board is also welcoming input from the community on what that could and should look like. The group hopes the building will not only serve residents of Barnet, but also those down the road in East Ryegate and across the river in Monroe, N.H.
“The sky’s the limit; there are so many things it could be used for,” said trustee Jan Wood on Thursday.
Thrall and Wood, both alumni of the Academy, see the building as a great opportunity for the community.
“We welcome input on how to use it and how to help make this happen,” said Wood. “It’s a big project, but it’s doable. We want to support the community any way we can.”
The crown jewel of the building is the “great hall,” located on the second floor, where students used to play basketball. The trustees hope to use this space for community events and potlucks.
Thrall thinks the hall is the perfect size for the community, once it is made accessible.
“The winters are long here and lots of people get cooped up … it’d be great to have a place to go two to three times a month, and play cards after supper,” he said.
Last February, trustees Claudia Heisholt and Jennifer Crown held a successful winter market and craft fair in the hall.
Despite the stumbling block many groups are facing — the pandemic — a safe outdoor market is scheduled to be held on Academy grounds once a month this summer. The market is in search of more craft and food vendors.
Following the asbestos abatement and structural repairs, the trustees plan to install an elevator and staircase on the backside of the building. Thrall says that the building needs a general facelift and some small improvements to plumbing and electric to bring it up to code.
Though seven members of the board of trustees are alumni of the Academy, three newer members did not attend the school. Two of them, Heisholt and Crown, started a “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” community food shelf last spring to support those in need, the Caledonian previously reported.
Canned goods, dog food and other products await those in need in a curtained-away section of the library located inside the Academy. The library is currently closed, but Thrall said the plan is to reopen it on May 1 in accordance with state regulations.
The trustees have installed free high-speed internet for use by community members. While the building is closed the open WiFi network still may be accessed outside, the strongest signal available at the south-west corner.
A small post office also occupies part of the historic structure and pays monthly rent, which covers some of the Academy’s costs.
However, most of the building’s maintenance has been done inexpensively by the trustees themselves or other interested parties. Thrall said that Larry Thomas, former president of the board, worked multiple days just in the past week to clean up snow plow debris.
Others have stepped in when the need arises: for pressure washing, painting or other jobs. Planter boxes soon will show up outside, as well as donated trees to line the driveway.
While some value the building for nostalgia purposes, Thrall sees it as an opportunity.
“It’s a beautiful building,” he said. “If it falls down, it won’t be replaced. We want the community to feel like it’s theirs too, not just the ten trustees.”
More information and the contact information for the group can be found at mcindoesacademy.org.
