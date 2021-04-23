BARNET — A lively outdoor market will be held at McIndoe Falls Academy this summer.
While trustees of the historic building held a successful winter market and craft fair in the building’s great hall just prior to COVID-19, the pandemic threw a monkey wrench in their 2020 plans.
However, starting at the end of May, a market featuring local crafts, art, food and music will be held on the Academy’s front lawn. Trustees said they are excited to bring the community together in a safe way after many have felt isolated for so long.
The event will be on the last Sunday of each month from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: May 30, June 27, July 25 and Aug. 29.
While details on confirmed vendors are still to come, the first market will enjoy live music from Linda Warnaar and her dynamic trio, Chickweed.
Riley Duffie, market manager, is a recent transplant to the area as her husband inherited 100 acres in 2018 and the couple moved to Barnet just before COVID hit.
Duffie wanted a way to engage with and support the community.
After hearing the market idea from Wally Thrall, president of the Academy’s board of trustees who also skis on the couple’s property, she volunteered her services. Duffie has experience running beverage festivals in Philadelphia.
Duffie said that the market itself is not exactly the board’s end game.
Duffie is trying to create a platform both for people in the community to come together and also to provide space for community members to tell the trustees, who will have a presence at the events, what they want the Academy to be.
“We’re hoping that beyond people just coming to shop or coming to see the bands or coming to eat, they would like to come and feel empowered to talk to the board about what they’d like to see done with the Academy space,” Duffie said.
Following a 2020 vote against restoring the former high school to be the Barnet town offices, trustees decided the building should be used as a community center and never looked back.
The trustees’ mission statement reads: “As a self-sustaining and all-inclusive community center, McIndoe Falls Academy will continue its enduring educational purpose, enrich the region with events and activities, and inspire an appreciation of local history.” It was adopted in the fall of 2020.
A community center not just for Barnet, but also neighboring East Ryegate and Monroe, N.H.
“I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm with these young people coming to the area, so now is the time to kind of strike when the iron is hot,” said Duffie.
The Academy’s website notes, “we hope you will consider joining us for a relaxing time on the front lawn. Bring your lawn chairs and come hang out with your neighbors, enjoy some good food and music.”
Duffie encourages potential vendors or anyone with ideas for the market or Academy space to reach out to her at riley.duffie@gmail.com. She is still in search of a couple more food and craft vendors.
