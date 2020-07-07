McINDOE FALLS — When hopes to convert the McIndoe Falls Academy building into a new municipal center were dashed at the annual meeting in March, trustees of the long-shuttered Academy put their sights on the future.
Wally Thrall, president of the McIndoe Falls Academy’s Board of Trustees, and two other trustees, Alice Frazer and Norman Stevenson, met at their historic high school building on Friday to discuss a plan to re-imagine their cherished Academy as the heart of the village.
The group has been researching historic grants and is looking for letters of support from individuals and community groups who share a vision for the historic gem to be brought back to life, with ideas on how that could happen, and how the building would be used.
McIndoe Falls Academy has been closed since 1969, but a group of longtime friends who attended school in the grand 3-story structure have remained committed to care-taking the old lady.
In March, voters decisively turned down the group’s offer to gift the structure, set on a flat piece of land in the center of this village of the Town of Barnet, and an endowment fund, to be used as a new municipal building and more. Instead, a new build will be embarked on for needed town office space.
Thrall was in the Class of 1969 — the final graduating class for the school. He was one of 16 graduates the final year the school operated.
McIndoes Academy was built in 1853, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The State of Vermont closed the school that year. It marked the culmination of The Hilldale League of schools that had operated in Concord, Wells River, Newbury and Peacham.
When voters turned down the trustees’ offer to gift their high school building, just about a week before the pandemic began to intensify and then caused the State of Emergency to declared, the trustees were just beginning to look ahead and decided in the short-term to put the building to use as a food shelf to meet rising community need for commodities.
Now, in the private library operated within the Academy building, along with books are cans of soup and stew, and all manner of donated shelf-stable foods, as well as household goods to distribute.
The idea has worked well, the group said Friday. Signs advertising the food shelf and the fact it’s hosted by McIndoe Falls Academy can be seen throughout Barnet’s five villages.
With things easing up some, the group has set its sights now on moving ahead with plans to polish the building — which has strong bones and does not need significant work, stresses Thrall — and figuring out how to open it as a community center.
“They won’t be building structures like this anymore,” says Stevenson, who spoke briefly about how he had to move with his classmates to the Peacham Academy for his senior year when McIndoe Falls Academy was closed. He still carries regrets about those days.
The group already has non-profit status, so is able to accept tax-deductible contributions. A capital campaign is in the offing, but details have yet to be finalized. A new website is coming and a domain name has been reserved, but is not yet live, at www.McIA.org. Thrall said, “McIA was a commonly used short way of writing McIndoes Academy.”
Trustees are asking interested groups to come forward and share ideas for how they see McIndoe Falls Academy being utilized — letters of interest and support are critical for grant applications, they said in an interview in recent days.
Thrall wrote this out as the group’s statement, “Our goal is to develop a dynamic year-round community center for those living in the local towns, to foster a strong sense of togetherness, and to enrich the lives of those living here with cultural events, social gatherings, and educational opportunities.”
An event held around Valentine’s Day this year — just before the vote — which featured an indoor farmers’ market and music, offered tours of the building and many people, noted Frazer, an alum and trustee who lives just across the river in Monroe, N.H., had never been inside the historic building.
In some rooms on the upper floor, it is as though time has stood still. There is a green chalkboard with decades-old, neat white chalk penmanship still on it, chairs, and the old stage that is filled with memories and memorabilia from the trustees’ long-ago school days. A list they had prepared about why the historic building should be preserved explained that the school was like their family.
For many years, a small post office, open just a few hours a day, but with access to postal boxes, has rented a space on the first level in the rear, for a little more than $1,000 a month.
That income helps to maintain the building and cover its expenses; a five-year lease with the postal service is in place.
Barnet Library Director Dylan Ford, also chair of the town’s Select Board, said she would like to have a satellite library inside the McIndoe Falls Academy when it is re-purposed.
Another thing the trustees are seeking are interested contractors and possible donors to offer either discounted or in-kind services for some of the investment that will be needed to update the building and renovate it, such as septic work and code issues being brought into compliance.
One of the important issues to be addressed is making the building accessible for people with disabilities, including a needed elevator for the Academy, which is very large, about 8,000 square feet.
The group is hoping to begin work in the not-too-distant future, if things fall into place, hoping to see things play out in about a year’s time.
Thrall imagines pot luck dinners and a real community spirit, and he believes the building coming back to life could be that magnet.
“This building is in really good shape,” he said.
Letters of support can be mailed to: McIndoe Falls Academy, P.O. Box 129, McIndoe Falls, VT 05050.
Questions, as well as letters of support, can also be emailed to: McIA1853@gmail.com.
