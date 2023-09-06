McIndoes Academy Roof Replacement, Cupola Repairs Completed
McIndoes Academy

MCINDOE FALLS — The McIndoes Academy Community Center Board of Trustees announced the completion of the roof replacement and cupola repair project. It’s part of a larger initiative to renovate and preserve the historic McIndoes Academy building and develop a community center.

Built in 1853, the McIndoes Falls Academy building served as a local high school until 1969 and is a prominent local example of Greek Revival architecture.

