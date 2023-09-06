McIndoes Academy Roof Replacement, Cupola Repairs Completed

MCINDOE FALLS — The McIndoes Academy Community Center Board of Trustees announced the completion of the roof replacement and cupola repair project. It’s part of a larger initiative to renovate and preserve the historic McIndoes Academy building and develop a community center.
Built in 1853, the McIndoes Falls Academy building served as a local high school until 1969 and is a prominent local example of Greek Revival architecture.
The roof replacement project was supported by a preservation grant from the Freeman Foundation, the 1772 Foundation, the Preservation Trust of Vermont, and the Town of Barnet ARPA funding award.
Local contractor Nicholas Kendall from Kendall Standing Seam, LLC performed the work to replace the standing seam roof and repair the signature building cupola.
Wally Thrall, trustee board president, said, “It is exciting to see our vision of a preserved Academy building coming to fruition. Historic building preservation is important as it serves as a tangible link to our past and not only honors our ancestors’ craftsmanship and creativity but also fosters a sense of community and place that is unique to Vermont’s rural villages.”
The McIndoes Academy Community Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit located in McIndoe Falls, a village of Barnet, Vermont, with a mission to serve as a self-sustaining and inclusive community center, continuing its educational purpose, enriching the region with events and activities, and inspiring an appreciation of local history. Community members can find additional information about becoming involved and supporting the McIndoes Academy Community Center at www.mcindoesacademy.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.