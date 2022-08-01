McReynolds Earns Sportsmanship Prize
North Danville 4-H'er Luke McReynolds poses with Gary (left) and Bethanne Tillotson after receiving the Sean Tillotson Sportsmanship Award at the Shooting Sports Jamboree July 15-17 in St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The eighth annual Sean Tillotson Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Luke McReynolds of North Danville at the Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree, held recently at the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury.

It was presented to him by Kandy Petty, a 4-H shooting sports coach and leader of his 4-H club, the Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club in Lyndonville.

