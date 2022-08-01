McReynolds Earns Sportsmanship Prize

North Danville 4-H'er Luke McReynolds poses with Gary (left) and Bethanne Tillotson after receiving the Sean Tillotson Sportsmanship Award at the Shooting Sports Jamboree July 15-17 in St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The eighth annual Sean Tillotson Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Luke McReynolds of North Danville at the Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree, held recently at the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury.
It was presented to him by Kandy Petty, a 4-H shooting sports coach and leader of his 4-H club, the Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club in Lyndonville.
The recipient of this award, chosen by jamboree participants, is a 4-H’er or 4-H adult volunteer who demonstrates good sportsmanship, enthusiasm and a willingness to help and encourage fellow competitors at the annual jamboree. “These are the same qualities embodied by Sean Tillotson, a National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador and member of two Vermont shooting sports 4-H clubs at the time of his passing eight years ago,” stated 4-H official Holly Ferris.
A standout in 4-H shooting sports for several years, McReynolds, 18, was the highest overall scorer in the senior division (ages 14-18) at this year’s jamboree. He also has qualified twice to represent Vermont at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Luke is the son of Henry and Jenn McReynolds who own and operate Lucky Hill Farm, a third-generation family dairy farm.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.